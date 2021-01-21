Logo
Valorant

Hiko blasts Riot for “trash” Valorant ranked system after Episode 2 overhaul

Published: 21/Jan/2021 6:58

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games / ESL

Valorant Episode 2

While Valorant’s Episode 2 ranked overhaul has satisfied some players, for those at the top like Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, it’s been painful. The 100 Thieves pro has blasted Riot for their FPS title’s “trash” system, saying it needs massive fixes urgently to save ranked.

A clear points system and leaderboards. That’s all Valorant players really wanted in their ranked system. However, it appears that they’ve gotten a bit more than they’ve bargained for, and it’s drastically impacting the experience.

The Hidden MMR system implemented alongside Rank Rating and Leaderboards in Episode 2 has come under fire from players. While it’s been okay for regular players, those near the top have had to deal with unbalanced lobbies, long queues, and few rank gains.

It’s reached boiling point now, with Hiko blasting Riot for the “trash” overhaul. He used teammate Asuna ⁠— who is currently rank one in NA on his smurf ⁠— as an example on his January 20 stream, showing huge flaws in the system.

“It takes longer to get games on his main account than his alt account, and his alt account is literally rank one. He thinks his [MMR] on his Platinum 3 account is higher than his #1 Radiant account, and that right there is why the ranking system right now is trash,” Hiko claimed.

Hiko playing CS:GO for Team Liquid
ESL
Hiko believes big changes are required to save Valorant’s current ranked system.

“I think they fixed it maybe, but I tried it on the first day, and I couldn’t get a game at all. I said ‘f**k this’ and played on this account, which was Radiant last Act, but I just got into Radiant,” Asuna added.

Hiko himself isn’t faring much better in Diamond 3. His account, which he claims was around “Top 30” in Episode 1: Act 3 is placed against other top players despite not even being in Radiant. He has questioned how the system is balanced, and it needs major work.

“I feel like lately I’ve just been trashing Riot…but I’ll definitely defend myself in saying that the rank system right now is complete trash. It was bad before because so many people were Radiant and Immortal that didn’t deserve to be.”

“The problem before was the skill disparity in each rank was so wide. Now it’s like, the skill disparity between Platinum and Radiant ⁠— it’s hard to explain, it’s just bad.”

“It’s impossible sometimes to win because you always play against people in the same boat, or people who are actual Radiants. You end up playing with people on your team who are complete bots, and against you, it feels like teams are super unfair or uneven.”

It comes as Riot promised more fixes to Valorant’s ranked system after patch 2.01. With the new system only being a week old, as time goes on, things will equalize. Riot is asking for players’ patience in the meanwhile.

“It’s been one week, we just completely overhauled the entire ranked system, and the game is still less than a year old. We have a lot to improve, learn, and new features and things to implement. I think the one thing, I hope, that I can assure people of is that we are going to make changes and improve Valorant Ranked,” developer Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker said on Reddit.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Year countdown: Nominees, Voting, TOTY Predictions

Published: 21/Jan/2021 3:19 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 3:36

by Connor Bennett
Messi, Ramos and Kane TOTY 21 Fifa

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year. 

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

EA took a slightly different approach this season and opened the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.

With voting previously starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around the week of January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

In terms of who might be on the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods, but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?

Well, we’ve been given our first look thanks to FUT Watch. This year’s design builds on years past, with a little bit less elegance but definitely a bit more ‘pop’.

With the card back shattered and shards sticking out around the edges, the design is vastly different from FIFA 20. However, it exudes the same flair of a lot of card designs this year.

FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

What time does TOTY come out FIFA 21?

Currently, there’s no indication as to when TOTY comes out, and 2021 is following a different vein than the early event start of 2020, which started on January 15. We will be sure to update this piece with any further information as it drops, so make sure to check back often.

