Riot respond after pro Valorant players criticize terrible Ranked queue waiting times - Dexerto

Riot respond after pro Valorant players criticize terrible Ranked queue waiting times

Published: 17/Jan/2021 11:46

by Calum Patterson
TenZ and Valorant ranks
ESL / Riot Games

A problem that has persistently frustrated the very best Valorant players continues to rear its head, as players in the upper ranks find it almost impossible to find a match within a reasonable time. Riot Games devs have responded, confirming they’re working on improvements.

Valorant’s ranked system is the primary mode for most players, and for the majority of the playerbase, it functions well, with a well-designed MMR system pitting players of similar skill levels against each other.

However, if you’re talented enough to find yourself in the very upper ranks of Immortal or Radiant, the experience can become completely different.

The higher you climb, the smaller the available pool of players to match with and against. For Radiant players, it’s not uncommon to have to wait for hours to get a match.

Valorant ranks
Riot Games
Valorant’s new ranked system has ditched the “arrows” for clear-cut points called Rank Rating.

Riot’s response to queue times

Recently retired pro player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is one such player who experiences ridiculous waiting times to get a match. During a 24 hour stream on January 14, he was unable to find a match after 4 hours of waiting, while on his main account.

As a workaround, top players will often use ‘smurf’ accounts to play more regular matches.

Responding to TenZ, Riot’s Senior Competitive Designer Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker acknowledged the problems with the system. “We are currently talking about how to fix this, and looking into your queue to figure out solutions.”

The dev continued, “I personally feel bad that one of our best players can’t engage with the new system.”

Cloud9 player Joseph ‘Keeoh’ Winkler has since shared his suggestions for how the ranked system could be improved across the board, but especially for the upper ranks.

He too highlights the issues faced by TenZ, stating: “High MMR people (like TenZ) are getting 2hr+ queue times, meaning they can’t climb the leaderboard.”

How Riot plans to address the issues remains to be seen. They have just rolled out a series of significant changes to competitive play for Episode 2, Act I and we can expect more iteration on this system in Act II.

The devs have also responded to some of the other criticisms about the new system, including fears over a ‘hidden MMR’. They reassured players that: “We will be monitoring the data around how long it takes the average player to return to their previously acquired rank and definitely listening to feedback from players.”

LCS Lock In 2021: Evil Geniuses remain undefeated, Cloud9 bounce back

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:43 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 9:37

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto

The LCS has kicked off 2021 not with the Spring Split, but with a new tournament called Lock In. Similar to the KeSPA Cup or Demacia Cup, NA’s top teams will duke it out in a pre-season event right before the main season. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Cloud9 beat FlyQuest in a near-perfect 23-minute game to bounce back.
  • Evil Geniuses remain as the only undefeated team after CLG beat 100 Thieves.
  • Immortals play Cloud9 first on Sunday at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses last undefeated team at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals vs Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG vs TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians vs Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid vs TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals vs FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

LCS Lock In 2021: Teams & groups

As we mentioned earlier, all 10 of the LCS teams will be taking part in the Lock In tournament. Some teams may choose to field their academy rosters instead of their main rosters, but with $150,000 on the line, there’ll definitely be some teams gunning for the flag.

Among them, Summer 2020 champions TSM would be favorites. Having made a number of moves in the off-season, only keeping jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, the new squad will have a hard task in front of them. Team Liquid, CLG, and Cloud9 also made some big moves in the off-season to catch back up.

The 10 teams will be split into groups of two, with the top four from each group making it to the single-elimination playoffs.

Group A Group B
TSM FlyQuest
100 Thieves Cloud9
CLG Dignitas
Golden Guardians Evil Geniuses
Team Liquid Immortals