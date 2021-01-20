 Valorant update 2.01 patch notes: Major map changes, Jett balancing - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant update 2.01 patch notes: Major map changes, Jett balancing

Published: 20/Jan/2021 14:43

by Calum Patterson
Jett valorant
Riot Games

A new update is going live in Valorant with changes to Jett, AFK restrictions, and some major changes to the split map. Check out the full patch notes below.

Valorant Patch Notes 2.01

The full patch notes can be seen below, but here are the headline changes:

Jett

  • Smoke duration decreased 7 > 4.5

AFK restrictions

  • Adding AFK forgiveness for a certain number of rounds, but repeated/extended occurrences will be penalized with higher queue restrictions

Split

  • Major map changes to improve balance

Didn’t think we’d patch again so soon?

Consider this the Split overhaul patch, and part 2 of the continued Controller role balance.

We also added two oft-requested features: the ability to hide custom matches from your Match History, and an adjustment of queue restrictions, which hope to forgive the unintentional AFK, while still punishing the habitual AFKer.

Patch_Notes_Highlights_2_01.jpg

AGENT UPDATES

jett-banner.png

JETT

Smoke duration decreased 7 >>> 4.5

In a continuation of the Controller changes from Patch 2.0, we felt it was important to consider Jett’s smokes as well. In Patch 1.0, we increased Jett’s smoke duration to 7 seconds (from the then 4 seconds), and we are partially undoing that now. We’ve found that the result of that change was that Jett became a substitute for the Controller role, and reasonably aggressive teams could make use of her Cloudburst smokes to quickly take space without relying on a dedicated Controller. This is part of a pattern of Duelists superseding more utility-focused Agents that we will continue to look at in the future. It’s important that Jett can use her smokes to create temporary windows for the high action plays that define her style, but those windows need to be brief enough to ensure that Controllers are where teams look for team-focused vision blocking.

MAP UPDATES

split-banner.jpg

SPLIT

This Split update is focused around improving attacker options on the map, as well as reducing 50/50 checks, the depth of certain corners, and opening specific areas on the map by increasing chokepoint widths.

SplitRevisions12.gif

Increased the width of the B Main doorway

  • This should make the space easier to navigate for attackers, and make it more difficult for defenders to stall Attackers in the choke point. There is a crate for attackers to utilize on the other side of the doorways as cover, which allows for utility to be thrown into the site from a new angle.

SplitRevisions06.gif

On top of the changes to B Main, there is an additional trash pile placed in the corner to prevent defenders from hiding in too deep a nook

  • This creates a new angle into B Main when standing on the new object.

SplitRevisions07.gif

Increased Spike plant zone boundary

  • This allows a new Spike plant location for attackers to defend from within B Main.

SplitRevisions08.gif

New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively

  • This also breaks up a vertical 50/50 angle when peeking into the site from B Main.

SplitRevisions09.gif

Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety

SplitRevisions10.gif

Removed this cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through this area more safely

SplitRevisions11.gif

Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance

SplitRevisions01.gif

Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid

  • The new sloped wall also protects you from wall penetration coming from Mid.

SplitRevisions02.gif

Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area

  • This should make the map feel more open and allow you to push through and clear this area without having to rely as heavily on utility.

SplitRevisions03.gif

Reduce depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through this space more safely

SplitRevisions04.gif

Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower

  • This change should increase the value of controlling A Ramps.

SplitRevisions05.gif

Adjusted angle of sloped wall

  • This allows the back corner to be cleared slightly earlier from attackers. This angle is still safe from the A Tower, however you can now successfully clear this spot by stepping out onto the Rafters without having to drop down towards site.

SplitRevisions13.gif

Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Added ability to hide custom game results from Match History
    • Many of you, especially pros, have asked for the ability to not show custom game Match History results, so that they can practice without other players scouting their strategies. We wanted to ship this feature ahead of Challengers so you can practice without this concern.

SOCIAL UPDATES

  • The Add Friend button now exists for teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed
    • Any teammates with privacy/streamer mode enabled will not have the Add Friend button near their name.
  • Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed
    • We want to make sure that folks having connectivity issues aren’t harshly penalized, but those who are purposefully AFK-ing receive harsher penalties.
    • With that, we will be adding AFK forgiveness for a certain number of rounds, but repeated/extended occurrences will be penalized with higher queue restrictions.

BUGS

  • Fixed an issue with rank promotion and demotion indicators overlapping players rank on the Career page
  • Fixed a bug that would cause either a Radiant icon or an error message to show during the End of Game screen instead of the correct rank details
  • Fixed a bug where Reyna’s Leer would not display on the minimap correctly
  • Fixed a bug where credits wouldn’t be properly refunded after selling a gun that a teammate bought
  • Fixed a bug where offscreen flash VFX would display incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where Phoenix’s starting location would briefly be displayed on the minimap after being killed in Run it Back
  • Fixed issue where Omen’s reforming VFX didn’t line up with where he actually appeared when using Shrouded Step
  • Fixed Jett being able to trigger the defuse sound while dashing
  • Fixed Omen being able to trigger the defuse sound while teleporting
  • Fixed issue that caused Yoru’s Fakeout decoy to persist in the world after his death
  • Fixed issue where Raze’s Boom Bot could be placed through some walls
  • Fixed issue where Omen could have his gun equipped while forming during From the Shadows
  • Resolved Regrowth’s number UI not updating as Skye used the ability
  • Fixed fire rate stacking issue when a player is in one Brimstone Stim Pack while another ends
  • Fixed Skye not properly showing the callout region she’s in
