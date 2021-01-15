 Riot responds to Valorant "hidden MMR" concerns after Episode 2 ranked criticism - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot responds to Valorant “hidden MMR” concerns after Episode 2 ranked criticism

Published: 15/Jan/2021 6:02

by Andrew Amos
Jett in Valorant cinematic
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant’s new Rank Rating system with points has been a hit with players in Episode 2, except for one thing. The ranked reset, with new “hidden MMR,” has made it almost impossible to climb at high ranks. However, Riot is aware of the issue.

Valorant Episode 2 introduced a new lot of changes to the game’s ranked queue. The “arrows system” has been replaced by a clear points system called Rank Rating (RR), leaderboards have been added, and more.

However, the change that’s currently having the most impact is the introduction of a new “hidden MMR” (matchmaking rating) system.

“So our previous system was a little more tied to your MMR, almost 1:1. There were some rules that made you deviate, slightly, where your rank wouldn’t be exactly your MMR, but that would self correct pretty quick,” designer Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker explained on Reddit.

“In the new system, you can get high MMR and say you belong in that rank, but you prove you belong at that rank by consistently playing at that MMR.”

Valorant ranks
Riot Games
Valorant’s new ranked system has ditched the “arrows” for clear-cut points called Rank Rating.

With players’ visible ranks being detached from a backend rank Riot uses for matchmaking to influence RR gains, it’s led to some unforeseen consequences.

The rank reset took everyone Diamond and above down to Platinum 3. Players who were Immortal or Radiant last season are stuck there, trading games with other players who finished at their rank.

However, players who finished in Diamond or high-Platinum are blazing up the leaderboards right into Radiant. Although they’re the same rank, their matchups are easier and they can break through the gridlock at Platinum 3 without having to face the top players.

This has been widely criticized by players, especially pros. While they’re stuck grinding endlessly in Platinum, those who finished lower in previous seasons are getting the privilege of being the “First Radiant” in their region.

Riot can’t do much now ⁠— it’ll be unheard of to reset the ranks once again ⁠— but they’re looking at future fixes.

“We are open to feedback on how this feels and will consider adjusting for future Act/Episode starts. The original intent was to make it so players who were previously Diamond+ need to prove their ability to get back to their previous rank,” engineer Justin ‘JustJob’ O’Brien said.

Card

Riot isn’t ruling out an MMR reset on top of a ranked reset in future Acts to help balance out all ends of the table either. However, they’re still looking at doing it without being too disruptive.

“Resetting MMR is something we are thinking about. I don’t think it’s entirely needed…that being said, if our MMR numbers get out of control it is a way to prevent MMR creep. It’s something we are talking about,” EvrMoar added.

“I definitely understand the frustrations and concerns about not being able to get to the leaderboard due to prior rank/MMR. While these players are being rewarded for getting there quickly now, the players that end up at the top at the end of the season are what matter in terms of your act rank.”

Any changes will be shipped at earliest for Episode 2 Act 2, which is set for release in March.

Destiny

Bungie winds back Destiny 2 plans to ‘vault’ The Moon & Dreaming City loot in Season 13

Published: 15/Jan/2021 5:27 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 5:52

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light, Bungie vaulted a great deal of Destiny 2 content. After just nine weeks, the developers have announced plans to backtrack on certain decisions, with loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City returning in Season 13.

The start of Year 4 in Destiny 2 came with some of the biggest changes in series history. A wide array of destinations, content, and loot were all locked away in a new vault. This was done in order to make way for fresh content with Beyond Light.

While much of the major content will remain locked away moving forward, Bungie is already going back on certain decisions in response to community feedback. Specifically, vaulted loot from The Moon and the Dreaming City will be returning in Season 13.

Various armor and weaponry was pulled from the loot pool with Beyond Light. Though after widespread backlash, it won’t be long until these destinations will have their exclusive gear back in stock.

Destiny 2 dreaming city
Bungie
Loot from the Dreaming City and the Moon will soon be added back into Destiny 2.

“We are making changes to help preserve the relevancy of the destinations,” rewards area lead Justin Dazet explained in the latest This Week At Bungie.

“Specifically, some of the pinnacle, end-game activities that still exist there.”

This means that new players and veterans alike will soon be able to earn appropriate gear at these destinations as they could in previous years.

Bungie confirmed that this returning gear won’t be “kept up to date for the entire lifetime these destinations are available.” Though they see the importance of having “specific activity drops” with relevance to the location you find yourself at.

These changes won’t come into effect immediately. Destiny 2 players hoping to round out their collections will have to be patient. The Season 13 update isn’t expected until February 9.

Destiny 2 loot
Bungie
A look at some of the loot being pulled from the vault in Season 13.

A good assortment of loot from the Moon and the Dreaming City will be back in rotation, however. It won’t just be a small sample.

You can check below for every piece of equipment that will be coming out of the vault in Season 13.

  • Reissued Dreaming City Reverie Dawn and Moon Dreambane armor.
      • These will also drop with high stats when earned in Shattered Throne or Pit of Heresy.
      • The final chest in Pit of Heresy will no longer drop a fully Masterworked Dreambane armor piece.
      • Instead, the Dreambane armor piece that drops will have 7 armor energy and is guaranteed to drop with at least a +16 in two different stats and higher stats overall.
      • Dreambane class items will not drop from this chest.
  • Reissued 4 weapons for Dreaming City with new Perk Pools.
      • Waking Vigil, Sleepless, Vouchsafe, and Retold Tale.
      • Dreaming City weapons that drop in the Shattered Throne dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.
  • Reissued 4 weapons for the Moon with new Perk Pools.
      • Premonition (Pit of Heresy only), Heretic, Blasphemer, and Apostate.
      • Weapons that drop in the Pit of Heresy dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.
  • Expanding Lost Sector Legend and Master rotation to 4 Moon Sectors.
      • K1 Logistics, K1 Communication, K1 Crew Quarters, and K1 Revelation.