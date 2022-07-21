Goldenboy urges Riot to improve communication about Valorant esports’ future

Declan Mclaughlin . 48 minutes ago

Veteran esports caster Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez has called on Riot Games to be more transparent about the future of Valorant in 2023 as more organizations leave the esport.

A veteran on-air talent with experience in multiple esports titles, Goldenboy is hosting Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and has been a part of the North American broadcast for some time.

On Twitter, Goldenboy expressed concern about the future of Valorant esports. His comments came after NYXL and Akrew announced that they were leaving the Riot Games esport after not making it past the first round of cuts to join the developer’s franchise league.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about Riot’s plans for the partnered leagues,” Goldenboy tweeted on June 20. “That said, there needs to be communication sooner rather than later regarding what will happen to the T2 community. Esports doesn’t work when it’s built from the top down.”

Goldenboy on Valorant esports

Goldenboy has been at the forefront of esports casting and media with either hosting or commentating credits across multiple titles, like Overwatch, Call of Duty, Halo, Apex Legends and Valorant. He has seen how other esports titles have risen and fallen along with how developers handle crafting sustainable ecosystems.

Riot Games has yet to announce what it specifically plans to do for its second tier of play under its international partnered leagues. In the company’s announcement for VCT 2023, it said that fans should expect more domestic leagues around the world and an in-game tournament mode that will give players a path to pro.

The announcement also said it would look similar to what has already been done in EMEA with the Valorant Regional Leagues (VRLs).

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Goldenboy was casting Overwatch as it turned into the Overwatch League.

But details are scarce on what it would look like for teams competing in those circumstances.

Overwatch caster Scott “Custa” Kennedy responded to Goldenboy’s post echoing that he sees some parallels between what is going on in Valorant and what he saw with the Overwatch League in 2017.

“Any team that wasn’t getting a franchising spot just dropped their rosters and left,” Custa said. “[Riot] need to incentivize teams to stay and cultivate the scene outside of franchising.”