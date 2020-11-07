Game-breaking Valorant exploit lets you place Cypher cams in mid-air - Dexerto

Is Cypher’s camera the most bugged ability in Valorant? Yet another Cypher exploit has been discovered that allows players to place the camera in midair. All you need to do is to pick Cypher and find a teammate who knows where the G key is.

Cypher’s camera is widely regarded as one of the most useful abilities in the game. It can be used to scout out enemies from a safe distance and provide information to your team without putting the player at risk.

While some players have discovered some pretty cool Cypher cam spots, others have found placements that have proven to be pretty game-breaking. And this new one is almost definitely going to require a hotfix.

Riot have had a few problems with patch 1.11 already, to the point they had to revert to the previous patch, so this discovery is probably the last thing they wanted on their already full plate.

How to get an airborne Cypher cam in Valorant

Player u/bo0kel shared this video displaying their discovery of this Cypher glitch.

It seems that all you need to do when playing Cypher is get a teammate to chuck their gun into the air in the spot you want your cam, time your click and voila, you have the ultimate portable camera.

Unlike a lot of exploits, which are only useful in specific situations, this one could be used at pretty much any time.

It’s been possible to place Cypher cams in some strange spots before, but this one takes the cake. It’s safe to say this opens up almost unlimited options for Cypher players.

Riot will almost certainly patch this out of the game quickly, so have fun with it while you can. Well, as long as you mess around with it in a custom game with friends: please don’t do this in competitive play or you could have a ban to deal with.