Shroud explains why there's "no reason" for him to play Skye in Valorant - Dexerto

Shroud explains why there’s “no reason” for him to play Skye in Valorant

Published: 6/Nov/2020 21:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Shroud talks about Skye in Valorant
Riot Games/shroud

shroud

Twitch sensation Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek took some time to try out Valorant’s newest Agent Skye and quickly decided he probably won’t be playing her again anytime soon.

Skye dropped in Valorant patch 1.11 and is the game’s first Australian Agent. Her kit is all about utility with the character well-equipped with flashes, stuns and heals.

However, for shroud, despite her being “definitely good,” he has some issues with her playstyle that ultimately leave him just wanting to play other Agents.

“I feel like Breach is still better,” Grzesiek explained. “Like Breach is a better version of Skye.”

Skye uses heal ability
Riot Games
Skye’s heal is extremely strong.

That said, Skye does have one thing that does impress the human aimbot: Her heal.

Skye’s Regrowth ability heals allies in range of her line of sight. This makes it extremely strong when dealing with the threat of splash damage when attacking as a unit. Which may make her a better pick in organized play.

“Skye’s not a very good PUB (public game) character for me because she relies on setting your team up,” shroud noted. “Being vocal for them, flashing for them. Working together. But PUBs never really are like that. PUBs are more so, individual performance.” (Timestamp 5:06 for mobile viewers)

This has some major downsides, as the FPS legend detailed. “You can’t really make much individual plays with her. You can’t flash for yourself. You can’t smoke for yourself.”

“That might be the last time I play Skye. There’s no real reason for me to play her,” shroud said after he finished a game. “Not really my style.”

Well shroud may not be totally down with Skye, she is still extremely new to Valorant, so we’ll have to see how the community and pro teams take to her in the weeks and months ahead.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:49

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

Mason Mount SBC

Road to the Final is back in FIFA 21 and comes with a ton of new Squad Building Challenges. Here’s how you can complete Mason Mount’s to get yourself an exclusive 83 overall card. 

Road to the Final cards are finally here in FIFA 21 and the first event-themed SBC features Mason Mount from Chelsea in the Premier League. The English CAM sees a nice overall rating boost up to 83.

Here’s a look at the new card and the challenges.

FIFA 21 Mount Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Mason Mount’s Road to the Final in-game stats

Mount is normally an 80 OVR, so he gets some massive stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. The most notable and impactful change is his huge increase in pace from 74 to 80. Since Pace is so crucial to success in FIFA 21, this is a big change.

He also gets small increases in every other stat. His biggest weakness is his 3-star skill moves. Given that he’s a Premier League player, this card is well worth adding to your squad if you’re in need of a decent CAM.

Mason Mount SBC

You will need to complete two different challenges to get your hands on the new Road to the Final card. The first is Top Form and the Second is Chelsea, here are the requirements, solutions, and costs to complete:

Top Form

  • Number of players from the Premier League: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Top Form

This solution costs around 24,000 FIFA 21 FUT coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Chelsea

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Chelsea challenge

This challenge should cost around 60,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require loyalty or position changes.

Is the Mason Mount SBC worth doing?

Whether this SBC is worth doing depends on how badly you need a Premier League CAM. If you already have players like Kevin De Bruyne or Kai Havertz in FIFA 21, you might want to save your coins. The combined cost of the SBC is around 84,000, which is pretty pricey for an 83 overall.

On the other hand, if you don’t have a ton of coins for top-tier midfielders, investing in this card is a great idea. Mount should be a reliable midfielder capable of decent dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.