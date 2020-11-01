 Best Cypher Spycam spots in Valorant to outplay enemies - Dexerto
Best Cypher Spycam spots in Valorant to outplay enemies

Published: 1/Nov/2020 16:08 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 16:15

by Luke Edwards
Nifty Valorant tricks for Cypher to outplay enemies
Riot Games

Cypher is Valorant’s one-man surveillance network with the power to provide valuable intel, so these handy tricks will give you the inside scoop so you can stay one step ahead of your opposite number. 

As one of the only sentinels in the game right now, Cypher has spent his fair share of time in the spotlight. He’s dominated the meta with his ability to gain information on his opponents and give his team positional advantages.

Riot has been repeatedly forced into patching the Sentinel’s glitches, including this game-breaking Spycam exploit which allowed him to gun down enemies via the camera. There was also another exploit that literally gave him a leg-up on his opponents.

Cypher's abilities as they appear in Valorant's closed beta.
Riot Games
Cypher’s Spycam Signature Ability has been a nightmare for developers to get right.

Bugs aside, Cypher dominates the competitive meta in Valorant — and with good reason. Players who have got to grips with the surveillance expert can single-handedly hold a Reactor Site with their array of traps and recon utility.

Although, Cypher’s Spycam is often easily destroyed depending on just how sneaky players are when placing it. That’s where these nifty spots come into play.

We’ve put together a round up of some of the best spots to place Cypher’s camera. These spots will give you the best vantage points and also keep your camera out of sight.

Cypher gltich on Split.
TheNeoStrike (Reddit)
This spot on Split was tweaked in an earlier patch, but there are plenty of other sneaky spots to utilize.

Best Spycam spots on Bind in Valorant

Here are a couple of examples of some clever spots which any Cypher main can utilize, to gather essential intel which can alter the course of a round.

This spot in A Showers/Bath, where Cyphers can place their Spycam on the lightshade, is tough for the enemy to spot as they walk in from A-Long. This could save vital player resources, as your team will no longer need to dedicate an Agent to prevent early control of this area.

Over on B site, u/ZACORT420 discovered a spot that provides coverage of both B site and B long. It takes a bit of practice to get right, but the payoff is huge.

Meanwhile, this spot, displayed by u/Zachattack6089, is slightly easier to execute, but also more likely to be spotted out.

They both cover similar areas, so knowing how to execute each of them can be a useful trick to have up your sleeve and keep opponents guessing.

T

There are spots for your Spycam on other maps too. This Ascent spot, discovered by u/jolo_mat2008, takes a bit of practice to execute, but it can provide coverage of B main while also being hard for attackers to spot out.

The bottom line with Cypher cams is to mix up the locations as much as possible. Keeping opponents guessing is the best way to gain an advantage for your team.

Apex Legends

How to have 100% accuracy on Octane jump pads in Apex Legends

Published: 1/Nov/2020 15:28

by Connor Bennett
Octane with his arms stretched out with the Apex Legends logo
Respawn/EA

Octane players in Apex Legends have found a way to have pinpoint accuracy with weapons while using a jump pad – and the result is definitely worth practicing for.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, players have been finding ways to best harness their favorite Legends and their accompanying abilities.

This could be something a simple as the best spot to use a Wraith portal, how to spot Rampart’s Shiela minigun, or something a little bit more advanced like giving Octane’s drone a bit more speed by flying close to the ground.

In the case of Octane, his abilities are all about movement, and even though he’s regarded by some as underpowered, there are other methods to use with his launchpad that can play to your advantages if you want to fight in midair. 

octane apex legends skin
Respawn Entertainment
Octane’s jump pad allows players to go flying through the sky.

While the jump pad ability is typically reserved for traveling a large distance or getting into an elevated hiding spot, you can actually use it to attack as well. 

As Reddit user Fish_Smell_Bad points out, if you simply slide onto a jump pad instead of running or jumping onto it, and don’t use the double jump, you can actually get off some totally accurate shots. 

In the Redditor’s example, they were able to hit back-to-back shots with the Kraber, dealing maximum damage to a Firing Range dummy in the process.

Posting this in response to u/DelightfulPlants and everyone that saw the post, as an octane main I feel it is my duty to inform you that you can have 100% accuracy on pads, you just need to slide into them without jumping. (Ignore the lag I have horrible internet) from apexlegends

Obviously, hitting a stationary dummy is easier than hitting a moving target, but it is still quite the skill to master shooting while flying through the air at the same time. Though, it could well be worth mastering if the shots are so clean. 

But, you need to get the timing right – if you run or jump onto the pad, your shots will not remain totally accurate.

The launch pad could change once Season 7 arrives in Apex Legends, as the devs have confirmed that Octane will be receiving a buff. What it entails, though, remains to be seen, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on it.