Best Cypher Spycam spots in Valorant to outplay enemies - Dexerto

Cypher is Valorant’s one-man surveillance network with the power to provide valuable intel, so these handy tricks will give you the inside scoop so you can stay one step ahead of your opposite number.

As one of the only sentinels in the game right now, Cypher has spent his fair share of time in the spotlight. He’s dominated the meta with his ability to gain information on his opponents and give his team positional advantages.

Riot has been repeatedly forced into patching the Sentinel’s glitches, including this game-breaking Spycam exploit which allowed him to gun down enemies via the camera. There was also another exploit that literally gave him a leg-up on his opponents.

Bugs aside, Cypher dominates the competitive meta in Valorant — and with good reason. Players who have got to grips with the surveillance expert can single-handedly hold a Reactor Site with their array of traps and recon utility.

Although, Cypher’s Spycam is often easily destroyed depending on just how sneaky players are when placing it. That’s where these nifty spots come into play.

We’ve put together a round up of some of the best spots to place Cypher’s camera. These spots will give you the best vantage points and also keep your camera out of sight.

Best Spycam spots on Bind in Valorant

Here are a couple of examples of some clever spots which any Cypher main can utilize, to gather essential intel which can alter the course of a round.

This spot in A Showers/Bath, where Cyphers can place their Spycam on the lightshade, is tough for the enemy to spot as they walk in from A-Long. This could save vital player resources, as your team will no longer need to dedicate an Agent to prevent early control of this area.

Over on B site, u/ZACORT420 discovered a spot that provides coverage of both B site and B long. It takes a bit of practice to get right, but the payoff is huge.

Meanwhile, this spot, displayed by u/Zachattack6089, is slightly easier to execute, but also more likely to be spotted out.

They both cover similar areas, so knowing how to execute each of them can be a useful trick to have up your sleeve and keep opponents guessing.

There are spots for your Spycam on other maps too. This Ascent spot, discovered by u/jolo_mat2008, takes a bit of practice to execute, but it can provide coverage of B main while also being hard for attackers to spot out.

The bottom line with Cypher cams is to mix up the locations as much as possible. Keeping opponents guessing is the best way to gain an advantage for your team.