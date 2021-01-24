Logo
Game-breaking Valorant bug gives Omen players infinite teleports

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:26

by Julian Young
Valorant Omen Agent Range Map With Logo
Riot Games

Omen

Already plagued by numerous bugs, Omen has been hit with another unintended exploit after Valorant’s 2.01 patch. The new bug allows players to cancel and re-use the Agent’s ultimate ability, giving them infinite teleports with no cooldown.

A main part of Valorant’s appeal is the variety of Agents that players take control of when battling their opponents. The game’s characters provide a variety of archetypes and playstyles to choose from, and these choices provide one of the main attractions for new and veteran players alike.

One of the characters available at release, Omen, was a popular choice from the start because of his unique abilities. With a kit that allows the Agent to distract, confuse and flank enemies, he remains a top pick for the Controller role in both casual and ranked play.

Despite his popularity, the ‘phantom of a memory’ remains controversial due to numerous bugs related to his abilities. After patch 2.01, it appears a new game-breaking Omen exploit was introduced that allows players to use his ultimate ability with no cooldown whatsoever.

Valorant Omen Ultimate Ability No Cooldown Glitch
Reddit / 'u/LogicaLogix'
A new Omen exploit allows players to re-use their ultimate ability with no cooldown.

In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/LogicaLogix,’ the player can be seen using his ultimate ability again and again with no cooldown between uses. The short video shows Omen activating his teleport, appearing at the intended location, but then canceling the ability’s animation at the last second.

After animation-canceling, Omen’s ultimate is immediately ready to use again, and the appropriate voice line plays each time, saying “My ultimate is ready.” The player teleports around the map 3 times in this manner, with his ultimate fully charged and ready to use after every activation.

One user asked u/LogicaLogix how he was able to pull this off, and the poster explained that “you have to pull out your knife and left click on the map at the same time, then use an ability right before you tp.” This will not be an easy move to pull off, and the player admits “The timing is very hard to get down.”

Omen can cancel his ultimate animation after teleporting from VALORANT

The post’s comments were filled with frustration and disbelief from the community. “Every week, every week it’s the same with Omen,” one user replied. Another asked “[have] we had a single patch without an Omen bug?”

While bugs are not uncommon in any title, Omen has suffered from an extremely high number of issues since Valorant’s initial release. At one point, Riot even removed the character from the game while they worked to address another teleporting issue related to the Agent.

Riot has not responded to u/LogicaLogix’s post at the time of writing. While they have yet address the latest Omen bug, their team is likely on the lookout for any issues related to the Agent and will probably push out a fix as a top priority once they are aware of the new exploit.

Ninja Gaiden director weighs in on Ryu Hayabusa as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:02

by Michael Gwilliam
Ninja Gaiden's Ryu Hayabusa in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Ryu Hayabusa has been rumored as a Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter for some time and now, the director of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2 has weighed in on if he thinks the ninja has a place in the game.

Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden is an extremely popular series, first appearing on the NES way back in 1988, spawning a trilogy of side-scrolling action games.

In 2004, the series was revived on the Xbox with Tomonobu Itagaki serving as the reboot’s producer and director. His role would be the same with 2008’s Ninja Gaiden 2 while also acting as Executive Producer for the Nintendo DS title Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword.

Although Itagaki left the company and didn’t help with the development of Ninja Gaiden 3, it’s clear he still has a soft spot in his heart for the ninja he helped reboot on modern consoles.

Tyu Hayabusa in Ninja Gaiden
Tecmo
Ryu Hayabusa has been a frequent name in Smash DLC discussion.

Speaking with Dexerto, Itagaki gave two thumbs up on if he wanted to see Hayabusa battle it out in Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

When asked if he believes Ryu could ever have a shot at making his way to Smash Ultimate, the director said the Ninja Gaiden star would be a good fit.

“Super Smash Bros is a very popular game,” the 53-year-old remarked. “I think it’s a stage big enough for Ryu Hayabusa to play an active role.”

Ryu in Dead or Alive 6
Tecmo
Ryu is a playable fighter in the Dead or Alive series.

Of course, it’s incredibly rare for any developer to be opposed to seeing one of their projects make its way to Smash in some capacity, but it’s good to see that Itagaki believes Hayabusa has a shot.

Rumors about Ryu’s inclusion in Smash first began back in 2019 when YouTuber ‘IAmShifty’ uploaded a video claiming that sources informed him Ryu Hayabusa would be the next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter.

While the information seemed to be wrong and Terry Bogard came next, his sources still insisted Ryu would be coming at some point.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots
Nintendo
Could Ryu Hayabusa be among the final 3 fighters?

Furthermore, prominent leaker Vergeben has claimed that Nintendo had discussions with Koei Tecmo in regards to Smash. Vergeben has an incredibly good track record with his leaks, so it further suggests that Hayabusa is on the radar.

There are still three DLC slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2. Could Ryu Hayabusa end up as one of the challenger packs? We’ll just have to wait and find out.