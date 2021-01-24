Game-breaking Valorant bug gives Omen players infinite teleports

Already plagued by numerous bugs, Omen has been hit with another unintended exploit after Valorant’s 2.01 patch. The new bug allows players to cancel and re-use the Agent’s ultimate ability, giving them infinite teleports with no cooldown.

A main part of Valorant’s appeal is the variety of Agents that players take control of when battling their opponents. The game’s characters provide a variety of archetypes and playstyles to choose from, and these choices provide one of the main attractions for new and veteran players alike.

One of the characters available at release, Omen, was a popular choice from the start because of his unique abilities. With a kit that allows the Agent to distract, confuse and flank enemies, he remains a top pick for the Controller role in both casual and ranked play.

Despite his popularity, the ‘phantom of a memory’ remains controversial due to numerous bugs related to his abilities. After patch 2.01, it appears a new game-breaking Omen exploit was introduced that allows players to use his ultimate ability with no cooldown whatsoever.

In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/LogicaLogix,’ the player can be seen using his ultimate ability again and again with no cooldown between uses. The short video shows Omen activating his teleport, appearing at the intended location, but then canceling the ability’s animation at the last second.

After animation-canceling, Omen’s ultimate is immediately ready to use again, and the appropriate voice line plays each time, saying “My ultimate is ready.” The player teleports around the map 3 times in this manner, with his ultimate fully charged and ready to use after every activation.

One user asked u/LogicaLogix how he was able to pull this off, and the poster explained that “you have to pull out your knife and left click on the map at the same time, then use an ability right before you tp.” This will not be an easy move to pull off, and the player admits “The timing is very hard to get down.”

The post’s comments were filled with frustration and disbelief from the community. “Every week, every week it’s the same with Omen,” one user replied. Another asked “[have] we had a single patch without an Omen bug?”

While bugs are not uncommon in any title, Omen has suffered from an extremely high number of issues since Valorant’s initial release. At one point, Riot even removed the character from the game while they worked to address another teleporting issue related to the Agent.

Riot has not responded to u/LogicaLogix’s post at the time of writing. While they have yet address the latest Omen bug, their team is likely on the lookout for any issues related to the Agent and will probably push out a fix as a top priority once they are aware of the new exploit.