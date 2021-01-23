Logo
Riot reveals new plans for stopping Valorant toxicity by targeting ranked

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:32

by Andrew Amos
Viper planting spike in Valorant
Riot Games

Riot’s battle with toxic Valorant players is only continuing, but the developer might have the solution once and for all. They’re looking at banning players from playing ranked if they have chat restrictions, among other potential fixes.

In Valorant, having good comms can be the difference between winning and losing. It makes the game infinitely more difficult when you have teammates going at each other’s throats, hurling out abuse.

While there are restrictions ⁠— with bans for toxic behavior in text and voice chat ⁠— they aren’t enough. This is especially prevalent against women and girls, who often face a raft of sexist toxicity when they open their mic.

Yoru in Valorant grimacing
Riot Games
Toxicity is a big problem in Valorant, and Riot are pledging to fix it.

Chat-banned Valorant players won’t be able to play ranked

Now, Riot are starting to put new systems in place to stem the abuse. Senior Producer Ian ‘BrightEyez’ Fielding promised as much, stating the developers are actively working on new technology to crack down on these abusive players.

One such way they’ll do so is by banning toxic players from playing ranked if they have an active chat restriction. They expect this system to be up and running in the next “two to three patches.”

“We will be preventing players who have been penalized with chat and voice restrictions from playing ranked in the next two to three patches. We are actively working on the tech, it’s taking a little bit longer than anticipated, but we are committed to building it,” he said on Reddit.

“While we don’t want to make it a requirement that you have to use voice comms in rank…we do understand that having players who have already proven they can be highly disruptive with active restrictions in your rank games feels unfair, and we want to prevent that from happening.”

More Valorant toxicity measures coming in Episode 2

This is only the beginning of Riot’s latest crackdown on toxic Valorant players. Fielding added that the devs have plans “to reduce disruptive behavior and make our penalty systems more robust.”

This includes the recent introduction of an AFK penalty in Episode 2. However, more announcements will be dropped in the coming months about how they’ll further combat toxicity.

Pokemon

Michelle Visage goes viral after “demanding” Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

Published: 22/Jan/2021 23:04

by Brent Koepp
Instagram: @michellevisage, The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake trended on Twitter on January 22 after celebrity judge Michelle Visage from RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a tweet about it that went viral.

As Pokemon heads towards its 25th anniversary in 2021, fans’ call for a remake of the 2006 titles Diamond & Pearl has never been stronger.

The community got an incredible ally, though, on January 21 when media star Michelle Visage “demanded” Game Freak release the highly desired project. 

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl battle screen.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans including celebrity Michelle Visage want a Diamond & Pearl remake.

RuPaul judge wants Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

After a decade of waiting, Pokemon fans desperately want to return to the Sinnoh region to re-experience Diamond & Pearl. The topic of a remake trended on Twitter after a star judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race threw her support behind it.

Media personality Michelle Visage had millions talking about the Nintendo DS titles with her January 21 tweet. “i want a pokemon diamond pearl remake. nay, i DEMAND IT,” the star wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The post immediately took off on the social media platform as the Pokemon community reacted to her comments. At the time of writing, her call for the Gen IV re-release has over 16.4k likes.

The star’s tweet surprised fans who were excited over her love for the RPG. One fan wrote, “my mind has been blown. A drag race pokemon collab would be beyond cool.” Another user exclaimed, “Omg I didn’t know Michelle is a Pokemon fan.” Someone else tweeted, “I was not expecting Michelle Visage to post the most important tweet of the year. #justicefordiamondandpearl”.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Visage tweets on Pokemon.

As for which Pokemon type she would use if she was a Gym Leader, Visage revealed she loves Fairy ‘mon. “CLEARLY a fairy type,” she said in response to the fan’s question. She also revealed her favorite Gen 4 starter is Piplup.

In early January, several leaks claimed that Game Freak is gearing up to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake for the series’ 25th anniversary. Only time will tell if the re-release actually comes to fruition.

The Sinnoh region title clearly has a massive fan base, if the viral tweet by Visage is anything to go off of. We can only hope that the next release will take us back to Gen IV.