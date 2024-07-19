Wild Valorant bug allows Cypher to cancel Clove’s ultimate

Valorant players have identified a bug that lets Cypher players cancel Clove’s ultimate using his own.

Clove’s ultimate, Not Dead Yet, allows them to revive for a time and, if they get a kill or assist while revived, they can be fully resurrected. That means canceling the ability can completely nullify Clove, whose entire kit revolves around the afterlife.

One Valorant player discovered Cypher can cancel Clove’s ability using his own ultimate in a weird interaction and posted the unfortunate clip to Reddit.

Article continues after ad

In the video, the player piloting Clove has their ultimate ready to go and is killed by a Cypher who immediately uses his ability the second the player’s body hits the ground.

The resulting interaction from Clove’s view looks as if their death animation stuttered while their ult animation starts up. The animation stutters as well, going from complete to starting up then disappearing, and then Cypher’s ultimate is seen on the player’s body.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“What the hell happened?” The post said.

Fellow Valorant players in the comments tried to deduce what exactly happened. Some posited that the Clove player pressed the ultimate button twice causing her intangibility to end, while others chalked it up to another buggy agent interaction.

“I wonder if when Cypher used his ult right when you died, and maybe the hat needs a corpse to exist. and maybe it overwrote your ult because Cypher ult, which went off first (?) took priority,” one Reddit user said.

Article continues after ad

A Riot Games Software Engineer with the username ‘RiotCombatCube’ replied to the post and said that the interaction is definitely a bug and will be looked at.

“As much as I like playing Cypher, I admit he’s not allowed to do that. I’m sorry that happened to you,” the dev said.

Clove is the newest agent in the Valorant cast and has not had as much time as the other characters to find and fix these bugged interactions. Like many live service titles, bugs and glitches are fixed every patch cycle so Valorant players should expect to see this one squashed in the 9.02 update.

Article continues after ad