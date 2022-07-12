FPX Zyppan slams white noise at VCT Masters Copenhagen

Declan Mclaughlin . 1 hour ago

One FPX player is unhappy with the practice of pumping in white noise.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen players have white noise pumped through their over-ear headphones during their matches. For FunPlus Phoenix player Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, the white noise makes it almost impossible to hear site hits and other noises in-game.

“The sound is absolute shit, so useless,” FPX Zyppan said in a post-match press conference. “You don’t hear anything during the executes, it’s really loud and you don’t hear anything very basic, it’s very hard to play.”

Other players at the press conference chimed in to say it takes time to adjust to the white noise and they have to adjust their in-game settings.

“You need to make volume maximum, you need to get used to shooting sounds,” FPX IGL Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov said in response. “It’s experience,”

“I think its better to play without [sound],” Zyppan said with a laugh.

The white noise is used at the event so that players can not hear the opposing team on the Valorant Masters stage as they are situated a few feet away from each other. The noise has been used across all Valorant Masters events.

DRX weigh in on white noise at Valorant Masters

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games DRX stax doesn’t think the white noise is much of an issue.

DRX player Kim “stax” Gu-taek said the white noise at this Valorant Masters is nothing compared to what he has dealt with in South Korea, the pro has played on stage and with a crowd in his home region, when asked in a post-match press conference.

“With this level of white noise I’m still not able to hear any of the opponent’s voices so I’m just happy with it and have nothing to complain [about],” stax said.

For now, it seems like the white noise is nothing to veterans of international events like DRX and stax, but has impacted newer players like those on FPX.