FPX ready for ‘underdog’ run in VCT Masters lower bracket

Declan Mclaughlin . 50 minutes ago

FPX is ready to make a run in the VCT Masters lower bracket according to their head coach.

FunPlus Phoenix were knocked into the lower bracket at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen after losing to Fnatic 2-0 in the first round.

But even with the odds against them, FPX is not deterred and relishes the “underdog” label.

“We’ve done it before, we can do it again,” FPX head coach Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren said in a post-match press conference. “Obviously we have a lot of things that’s going against us, but for me that just means we’re the underdogs. And we do good in underdog situations.”

FPX, after losing to the fellow EMEA side, has played four days of VCT Masters matches in a row. The team had a lot going against them coming into this match according to Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks, so going into the lower bracket wasn’t much of a surprise.

“We haven’t had a day break, [Fnatic] have had all the time to prepare. They’ve had four days of anti-strating… they’ve had the upper hand, we’ve got a stand-in. Obviously it’s s*** to lose, don’t get me wrong, but I mean it’s expected though.. all the cards are kind of against us,” ardiis said.

ardiis went on to say that the team did not play well and that those other factors were not the main reason for their loss today. Coming into the lower bracket the team will also have its full squad for the first time at the event and should theoretically be at its best.

Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin, who was waiting for his visa to travel from Russia to Denmark for the event, was in the air while the team was playing against Fnatic.

“SUYGETSU is coming, it’s for sure a morale booster,” d00mbros said. “It’s the first time we actually get to meet him and get to play with him in person.”

FPX will debut their full five-man squad in the lower bracket against another fellow EMEA squad in Guild Esports on July 16.