FPX ardiis thinks Masters Copenhagen playoff bracket seeding is “so stupid”

Declan Mclaughlin . 1 hour ago

FPX player Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks spoke out about the seeding for the Playoff Stage of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

With FunPlus Phoenix’s win against NORTHEPTION they will advance into the Playoff Stage of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The team will matchup against fellow EMEA side Fnatic, which FPX were not too happy about.

Fnatic and FPX have played three times in Stage 2, with two of those matches coming in the EMEA VCT Stage 2 Challengers playoffs.

Several FPX players have voiced their frustration at having to play Fnatic again.

When asked about the upcoming rematch against Fnatic, ardiis didn’t mince words, saying of the seeding: “I think it’s so stupid.”

Ardiis pointed out that not only are FPX and Fantic slated to play in the first round of the playoffs, the winner of that match has the potential to play against the EMEA No. 3 seed Guild Esports who is seeded on the same side of the bracket.

He went on to say that it would be more enjoyable as a player to be exposed to other regions at an international event. For instance, OpTic Gaming are set to play against their own regional counterparts in XSET in the first round.

“It’s more fun for the veiwers when they haven’t seen the same game four times in the last month,” ardiis echoed.

But ardiis wasn’t alone with these feelings. A teammate also chimed in and said it would be more enjoyable for the viewers as well.

In the post-match press conference after their qualifying match, FPX IGL Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov expressed his desire to play someone else.

“To be honest, I would like to play someone else because as you said, we are playing Fnatic basically weekly,” ANGE1 said.

FPX will face Fnatic on July 15.