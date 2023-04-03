Sacy explains role changes on Sentinels Valorant team before VCT Americas

When Sentinels debuted on the VCT Americas stage, the squad looked different as some of their roles had been switched between Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi. Sacy explained the changes in a post-match interview on the Brazilian broadcast.

Sentinels picked up their first victory of 2023 in the VCT Americas league by defeating 100 Thieves 2-1. The squad looked revitalized due to their time away from competition (Sentinels only played two maps at VCT LOCK//IN) and some role changes.

Article continues after ad

At LOCK//IN, pANcada was the primary Controller for the team, with Sacy on Initiators and Dephh picking up the Sentinel role on some maps. But in the match against 100 Thieves, Sentinels switched those roles around: pANcada picked up lurking duties on Killjoy and Viper, Sacy played the primary Controller role, and dephh resorted to Initiators on some maps.

Sentinels net first victory in VCT Americas league

After the match, Sacy and pANcada explained the changes, and how they feel about them, on the Brazillian broadcast.

Article continues after ad

“We lacked a Sentinel on the team,” Sacy said. “The coaching staff also wanted to try pANcada out in this role and after that came the idea of me playing a Controller. Dude, I switched from League of Legends to Valorant, like I’d care about switching roles, for God’s sake. It’s going well, I’m enjoying it. It’s still new, I have a lot to learn”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

pANcada said in the same interview that he was a lurker earlier in his career so the change wasn’t too jarring and that the role is a little easier on Killjoy with the turret to help.

Article continues after ad

The changes also impacted Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone and Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, who are still playing the flex and duelist roles, respectively, as they looked more in sync with the squad. The pair were the top two players in the series in terms of kills and Kill/Death ratio, both finishing with over 60 kills.

Sentinels will return to the server on April 9 to face NRG in their second match in the VCT Americas league.