Valorant Champions 2023 power rankings

Valorant Champions 2023 will see 16 teams from the three international Valorant leagues and three from China go at it for a shot at the trophy, prize money and international glory in Los Angeles.

Valorant Champions is upon us as 16 teams from around the world are set to battle to go down in the esports history books as world champions, and for the lion’s share of the record $2.25 million prize pool.

With the LA-based event just around the corner, here is a power ranking of every team at Valorant Champions 2023 based on their in-game performances, record and roster.

16. FunPlus Phoenix

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games FPX last saw the international stage at VCT LOCK//IN.

It’s hard to rank FunPlus Phoenix over any other team at this tournament due to the China’s current lack of success internationally and domestically this season. After a poor showing at VCT LOCK//IN, a 2-1 loss to Karmine Corp., FPX didn’t make much of a dent in their regional competitions. The squad missed out on the VCT Masters Tokyo competition by two spots and placed fourth in the second act of the FGC Valorant Invitational.

While the team has changed its lineup slightly from VCT LOCK//IN with You ‘Lysoar’ Haoliang joining the starting roster, there’s not much confidence in this squad to do much at this tournament. The good news is, they can only defy our expectations from here on out.

15. Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming BLG has now had both its Valorant squad and League of Legends team qualify for international tournaments.

BLG is the second seed from China and is ranked low for many of the same reasons as FPX: The squad has little international experience and hasn’t been able to make much of a dent domestically, as EDward Gaming has China in a chokehold. However, the team does have Wang ‘whzy’ Haozhe, a much-hyped Jett player that could make some waves on the international stage.

The Chinese team has also been seeded into one of the more difficult groups at the tournament and will have to battle through Fnatic, NRG Esports and ZETA DIVISION to make the next stage of the event.

14. KRÜ Esports

Tina Jo/Riot Games The LATAM organization went on a run at the VCT Americas LCQ.

Unlike teams that qualified for Valorant Champions months ago, squads that ran through their regional LCQ tournament have the benefit of showing off their recent form for rankings. KRÜ Esports are one of those teams and it has boosted them to this point on Dexerto’s power ranking.

The squad has an incredible storyline going into Champions, turning a 0-9 regular season into a Cinderella VCT Americas LCQ run while also fielding one of the best Duelists in the game currently. Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori carried the team in many of their LCQ matches and created so much space for his team to exploit.

Other factors like the team’s IGL Marco ‘Melser’ Amaro coming into his own also helped, but, for KRÜ to continue their current run, keznit will need to remain the demon he became at VCT NA LCQ.

13. T1

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games T1 will represent South Korea at the event along with DRX.

T1 Esports have had a relatively decent year in VCT Pacific competition and has been riding high with Ha ‘Sayaplayer’ Jung-woo on Duelist. The team had multiple players rank in the top 10 across multiple statistics during the regular season and playoffs with Lee ‘Carpe’ Jae-hyeok ranked 10th in Assists per Round and Son ‘xeta’ Seon-ho ranked second in Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade rate.

However, the team failed to make much noise at VCT Masters Tokyo, bowing out in the group stage after losing to NRG and EDward Gaming. While their group was tough at the tournament, their group at Valorant Champions isn’t any easier with Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports both in the mix.

Without proven success internationally, it’s hard to rank this team any higher.

12. NAVI

Hara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag NAVI placed second at VCT EMEA LCQ.

NAVI’s stock has considerably fallen since VCT Masters Tokyo. The team failed to place high enough at the international event to qualify for Valorant Champions and was forced to play through the VCT EMEA LCQ tournament. The team managed to qualify for the world championship but looked worse than their regular season form which saw them go 8-2.

The team lost 3-0 in the LCQ Grand Final to Giants Gaming. Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek looked particularly shaky throughout NAVI’s LCQ run and finished the tournament with a negative first kill to first death ratio. Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov and his squad are known as meta innovators, so hopefully, they have found off-meta or meta strategies that can turn their recent form around.

NAVI’s pedigree can only take them so far, and the squad’s recent results do not warrant a placement in the top 10 for teams at Valorant Champions.

11. ZETA DIVISION

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ZETA DIVISION missed VCT Tokyo.

ZETA DIVISION is another team that is coming into Valorant Champions hot off of a great LCQ run. At the VCT Pacific LCQ tournament, the Japanese side won three straight series and showcased a renewed understanding of the meta.

Koji ‘Laz’ Ushida has returned to Chamber, a pick that saw great success for him and the squad in 2022, while Yuma ‘Dep’ Hashimoto and Tenta ‘TENNN’ Asai showcased some improved fragging abilities. The team also has a chip on its shoulder after missing the first VCT international tournament in Japan.

Statistically, ZETA DIVISION didn’t have any standout players but what has always put this squad ahead of their opponents is their superior teamplay. Whether that will be enough at this event has yet to be seen.

10. Giants Gaming

Hara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag Giants won the VCT EMEA LCQ tournament.

Unlike NAVI, Giants came out of VCT EMEA LCQ looking almost like an outside favorite. The squad did not drop a single map en route to winning the tournament and has two players with international tournament experience on their roster.

Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas and Aaro ‘hoody’ Peltokangas were last seen on the international stage with G2 Esports and will be hungry to showcase that they can still hang at the top level of the esport. However, Adolfo ‘Fit1nho’ Gallego was the real star of Giant’s LCQ run and has elevated the squad to this ranking off of his incredible Jett play.

Fit1nho finished top three at the LCQ tournament statistically across Average Combat Score, Kill/Death ratio and Average Damage per Round. If he can continue this form into Champions, there’s no telling the damage Giants can do.

9. FUT Esports

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games FUT Esports are the No. 3 seed from EMEA.

FUT Esports break into the top 10 of teams at Valorant Champions due to their run at VCT Masters Tokyo. The squad didn’t manage to make it out of the group stage of the tournament, but they made the decider match and played DRX to a close 2-1 loss.

The Turkish side showcased that they could keep up with the rest of the international field of teams at Masters in terms of firepower and tactics, largely thanks to Furkan ‘MrFaliN’ Yeğen’s calling. Whether that will continue into Champions is another story, but FUT is primed to make it out of its group consisting of Evil Geniuses, FPX and T1.

8. DRX

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games BuZz throws up the DRX logo.

DRX is not coming into Valorant Champions on a hot streak. The Korean powerhouse looked uncomfortable on the international stage at Masters Tokyo after a great VCT Pacific split and playoff run.

The shakiness could possibly be attributed to the lack of Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung’s integration into the team at the tournament in contrast to his heavy usage during the split. Regardless, DRX managed to keep its streak of making it out of the group stage of international events at Tokyo but was immediately sent home after two losses in the playoff stage.

The team has had a lot of time to figure out their issues for the world championship, but the squad can’t be ranked much higher without showcasing that they’ve found their regular season form again.

7. EDward Gaming

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Can EDG build on their Masters Tokyo success?

The surprise of Masters Tokyo, EDward Gaming has skyrocketed up Dexerto’s and other’s power rankings. Not only does this team get the benefit of a high ranking due to their run in Japan, but the squad also showed that they still have more gas left in the tank in the China Qualifier.

Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang had the highest average damage and kills at Masters Tokyo and continued that form into the Champions China Qualifier. The Chinese sniper finished the qualifier with the highest ACS, 325, and K/D, 1.84.

This team is more than just ZmjjKK, but teams will be trying to either avoid him or slow him down in order to defeat this EDG squad. While some might say their rank is a little inflated, it’s hard not to argue that EDG is a dark horse to win the tournament.

6. LOUD

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games LOUD lifts the VCT Americas trophy.

LOUD is coming into Valorant Champions on the heels of controversy as its roster looks ready to explode next season. But for this tournament, LOUD is coming off of a disappointing showing at Masters Tokyo after bombing out of the event after two straight series losses.

LOUD got to skip the group stage at Masters and were seeded directly into the playoff stage. If not for that seeding, the Brazilian side may have been eliminated from the tournament sooner. However, LOUD has showcased the ability to rebound after poor tournament showings before. The team famously parleyed an early exit at Masters Copenhagen to a Champions trophy in 2022.

The team’s pedigree and continual regional success earn it a spot among the top 10, but LOUD can’t start slow at this event or they risk an early elimination to DRX, NAVI or Team Liquid.

5. Team Liquid

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Team Liquid won VCT EMEA Playoffs.

EMEA’s second-best team is largely in the same position as LOUD. The squad was seeded directly into the playoff stage at Masters Tokyo and bombed out of the event after three matches. The team managed to hold off a surging EDG in a 2-1 victory, but quickly fell to Evil Geniuses and then NRG Esports.

This version of Team Liquid, led by Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, looks more resolute than previous iterations and has the firepower and strategic acumen to take down Fnatic. The likelihood of this squad rebounding from that elimination to make a deep run in LA should be very high.

4. NRG Esports

Tina Jo/Riot Games NRG poses onstage after victory during Week 9 of 2023 VCT Americas Playoffs at the Riot Games Arena.

NRG Esports started the season off on a high note with a quarterfinal finish at VCT LOCK//IN but looked a little shaky in the VCT Americas regular season and playoff stage. However, Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta and company found their stride in Japan and walked away with a fourth-place finish.

NRG is a team that thrives on the international stage and needs that spotlight to really reach its best form, and here is no spotlight brighter for than that of Champions, the biggest event of the year. The only thing holding this team back from ranking higher is better placements and a trophy win.

3. Evil Geniuses

Liu YiCun/Riot Games Evil Geniuses were one series win away from an international title.

Evil Geniuses finished second at Masters Tokyo and are the reigning runners-up for the best Valorant team in the world title. The squad overcame incredible odds to even make the tournament, so it’s hard to doubt them now after the heights they’ve reached.

EG has arguably the best Initiator in the world, Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold, one of the top aimers in Valorant in Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov and an IGL that has found his groove in Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello. It’s hard to even think about ranking this team any lower for this tournament.

2. Paper Rex

Riot Games Paper Rex won VCT Pacific 3-2 over DRX in the grand final.

While Paper Rex didn’t manage to make the Grand Final of Masters, they are ranked above one of the teams that did thanks to their surprise run at the Japan event. Many people counted the team out due to their use of sub, Patiphan ‘CigaretteS’ Posri, because of visa issue with their star player Ilya ‘something’ Petrov.

Despite the adversity, Paper Rex managed to place third at Masters and prove they don’t need something and his fragging ability to defeat opponents. Now, with something in the mix at Valorant Champions, it’s hard to see Paper Rex not doing even better.

1. Fnatic

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Can Fnatic secure three international tournament trophies in one year?

Fnatic is the favorite to win Valorant Champions and it’s not particularly close. The squad has looked sensational all season with its only blemish being the VCT EMEA playoffs, where the team lost to Team Liquid in the Grand Final.

Otherwise, the team has looked immaculate in terms of strategy and firepower. Any player on this team could drop thirty kills and no one would bat an eye. Coming off of winning VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo, a Fnatic world championship run does not seem out of the question at all.