Fnatic pop off! Top 10 VCT Challengers 2 Plays - Dexerto

The VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2 was a highly contested event with Valorant pros popping off in hopes of advancing to the next stage.

With teams desperate to qualify for Masters 2 in Reykjavik, Iceland, Challengers 2 left no room for error. The high intensity action gave room for players like Team Liquid’s Elias ‘Jamppi’ and Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom to shred teams.

It also gave new players on the team like Fnatic’s Nikita ‘Durke’ Sirmitev a chance to shine for their squad.

Check out all of the Top 10 plays from VCT Challengers 2 to see who made the highlight reel.

Watch more: How Babybay’s plan saved FaZe Clan in VCT Stage 2