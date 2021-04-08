Fnatic complete Valorant roster shuffle with Derke & Magnum signings - Dexerto

Fnatic have signed Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev and Martin ‘Magnum’ Peňkov to complete their Valorant roster shuffle after failing to qualify for the VCT S2 Challengers 1 Finals.

Fnatic fill last two Valorant roster spots

Fnatic have signed former CSGO pro Derke, 18, and former HOMELESS member Magnum, 18, to replace Moe and Tsack on their Valorant team.

After signing the full SUMN FC roster to create their Valorant squad, Fnatic are now making changes before the start of EU VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2.

That event will be the team’s last opportunity to qualify for the Master 2 LAN at Reykjavík, Iceland.

Announcing two changes to our VALORANT roster. Welcome to Fnatic @just_magnum and @derkeps 👊 🖤🧡 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 8, 2021

The Orange and Black last played in the Stage 2 Challengers 1 qualifiers, but failed to make it to the main event after losing to Alliance 2-0.

Fnatic Team Director Colin ‘CoJo’ Johnson immediately looked to make some changes to “give us the best shot at Iceland.”

Derke and Magnum are expected to make their first appearance on Saturday, April 10 to start the road to Masters 2.

Fnatic’s new Valorant roster