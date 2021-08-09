Custom Valorant loadout profiles finally lets people quickly change skins

Valorant players have been clamoring for Riot to build a feature that lets users quickly switch out of skins in between games. But one fan got tired of waiting so he built his own tool to get the job done.

While collecting skins in Valorant can be expensive, there’s a bunch of people who’ve bought into the many cosmetics that the developer periodically releases. The complete Valorant skin list is long, so it’s no wonder why players want a way to quickly choose different loadouts across the board.

Even though you can manually do it after the conclusion of a match, there’s still a lot of calls for a way to have different skin loadouts in Valorant to make the job much less tedious.

Advertisement

It’s been a feature that has long been talked about, but so far Riot hasn’t released anything on that front.

Well user ‘cman7531’ isn’t one for waiting, so he created a program that saves preselected skin loadouts for your arsenal of weapons without having to go back and making minor edits.

“I got tired of waiting for Riot to add loadout profiles, so I added them myself,” they said. The title of their post was referencing the last program they built, which was essentially a Valorant skin randomizer.

At the time, Riot developer known as ‘Giraffy’ was impressed with the randomizer and gave their impressions – and crucially said that those kind of programs shouldn’t lead to a ban if used.

Advertisement

“Using the client API to modify loadouts does not seem ban worthy,” Giraffy said. “The client API isn’t officially supported for third party use, so don’t expect future compatibility.”

In the video, you can see the streamlined process to save an entire loadout. Once you nail it down, you can save every weapon skin how you want, down to the Gun Buddies attached to them.

While players wait for an official way to change skins on-the-fly to multiple weapons, this custom Valorant tool could hold over people until Riot ships one themselves.