yay to leave Cloud9 Valorant after just five months, according to report

Cloud9 and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker have mutually parted ways, according to Dot Esports, after multiple previous reports had said the star player could be on the outs with the team.

yay was on the North American organization’s books for just five months.

Cloud9 and yay part ways after less than six months together

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games yay signed with Cloud9 after a successful 2022 with OpTic Gaming.

Conflicting reports started to come in on February 23 about yay’s future. While independent reporter Max Katz said that the player was on his way out of the team, Dot Esports said that a decision had not been made, though the squad was indeed considering roster changes.

Dot Esports adds that one player on Cloud9’s shortlist is yay’s former teammate Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, who is expected to trial with the team.

yay signed with Cloud9 in October 2022 along with Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro and head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore. The move branded Cloud9 as a super team and increased expectations surrounding the squad.

The mid-season transfer window for VCT teams begins after VCT LOCK//IN concludes and would presumably be when teams try to vie for yay’s services. While with OpTic Gaming, yay placed top three at every VCT international event in 2022 and was one of the most sought-after free agents in the offseason.

Cloud9 were one of the five North American organizations to join the VCT international Americas league in 2022 and will start competition at the end of March in its inaugural split without the star player.