100 Thieves reveal new Valorant coach as Sean Gares steps down

100 Thieves have announced that head coach Sean ‘sgares’ Gares has stepped down to pursue content creation and assistant coach, Michael ‘Mikes’ Hockom, will take over head coaching duties on October 19.

In a six-minute video posted on Twitter, 100 Thieves General Manager Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia announced that Gares is moving to content creation and leaving his coaching duties behind. Gares also addressed the move in the announcement, and Mikes chimed in as well to tell 100 Thieves fans what to expect for the future.

“The transition is definitely bittersweet. I definitely obviously miss streaming and creating content for my fans throughout this time and that was one of the hardest things. That as well as I really missed casting and just being involved in the scene more,” Gares said in the announcement.

He went on to say that he didn’t think he would miss content creation as much as he did and that he thought his competitive side would take over.

“I truly do miss it a lot,” he said.

Mikes will replace Sean Gares as 100 Thieves’ head coach

ddk went on to announce Mikes as the new head coach of 100 Thieves and said that the organization is now looking for a new assistant coach.

“We need to find someone to assist Mikes and give him the support that he needs and work with him to make sure that we have the most successful Valorant program going into 2023,” ddk said.

100 Thieves hired the trio of ddk, Sean Gares and Mikes on March 22, 2022, to revamp their Valorant roster after a disappointing start to the season. With these three at the helm, 100 Thieves brought in four new players for VCT Stage 2 and qualified for Valorant Champions 2022 through the Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

The 100 Thieves General Manager teased more announcements to come in the future around the Valorant team. Fans will get to see Mikes take up the role of head coach in 2023 at the VCT Kickoff tournament in Brazil starting in February.