100 Thieves player apologizes for poor displays at VCT LOCK//IN

100 Thieves were eliminated from VCT LOCK//IN by Fnatic 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and after the flight home from Brazil, Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra took to Twitter to apologize for his performance.

100 Thieves had a decent showing at VCT LOCK//IN as they defeated both Edward Gaming and FUT Esports before losing to Fnatic in the quarterfinals. Following the loss to the EMEA side, multiple 100 Thieves players apologized for their performances in the match, with the team’s IGL, Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath, calling his displays “embarrassing.”

After spending some time digesting the loss, bang also addressed the team’s fans and offered a mea culpa for his performances in São Paulo.

“Flying has given me a lot of time to think about our loss, so I wanted to say sorry for what I showed in LOCK//IN,” he wrote. “That was not my/our best. I will work hard to not disappoint next time we play internationally.”

No North American squad made it to the finals stage of the tournament, featuring the last four teams. 100 Thieves and NRG Esports both made it to the quarter-finals before losing Fnatic and LOUD, respectively. 100 Thieves were soundly beaten in their matchup, winning only one round on the first map before putting up a more respectable 10-13 scoreline in the second game.

The last time 100 Thieves were defeated in such a sound way, the organization blew up its roster and started from scratch.

100 Thieves’ players will have some time to learn from their international experience at VCT LOCK//IN as the Americas international leagues will start only on March 26. After a two-day break, VCT LOCK//IN will resume on March 2 with the first semi-final match, pitting LOUD against DRX.

