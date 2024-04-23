EntertainmentTwitch

Two South Korean streaming platforms are going global to compete with Twitch

Michael Gwilliam
korean streaming services SOOP and CHZZKAfreecaTV/CHZZK

A couple of South Korean streaming platforms are aiming to compete with Twitch on the international level following the site’s decision to shut down in the country.

On February 27, 2024, Twitch officially shut down in South Korea, with the platform’s CEO Dan Clancy blaming “prohibitively expensive” operating costs for the decision.

Now, the Amazon-owned streaming site may have inadvertently awakened new threats to its streaming crown while still in the midst of competing with Kick and YouTube.

According to StreamElements, South Korean streaming services AfreecaTV and Naver will be launching global platforms this year.

Naver, popularly known as Korea’s Google, has its streaming service CHZZK currently in beta, with plans to launch in May. Meanwhile, AfreecaTV will be rebranding as a global streaming platform called SOOP. Its beta is slated to be available in English at some point during the first half of the year.

chzzk google playCHZZK
Naver’s CHZZK service is growing fast already.

For the first three months of the year, AfreecaTV was the most-watched Korean streaming platform with 105 million hours watched in January, while February and March each had 98M.

CHZZK has been steadily rising month over month, going from 25M in January to 47M in February and 59M in March. For context, when Twitch was still around in January, the platform had 68M hours watched.

Naver’s platform has even managed to surpass AfreecaTV’s in terms of active channels in March with 42K, 8,000 more than its rival.

streaming platforms in south koreaStreamElements
AfreecaTV and CHZZK have seen success with Twitch leaving South Korea.

Just like with Twitch, ‘Just Chatting’ remains a popular category for both platforms, being AfreecaTV’s most-watched, while it’s second on CHZZK, just behind MMORPG Black Desert Online.

Given the global competition in the streaming world already with Twitch, YouTube, Kick and Rumble taking a piece of the proverbial pie, it will be interesting to see how SOOP and CHZZK fare against their rivals.

Twitch’s guidelines allow streamers to multi-stream to other platforms already, so there won’t be anything stopping creators from trying their luck on the new Korean-owned platforms once they become available.

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
kai cenat and kanye west
Twitch
Kanye West claims Kai Cenat is an “industry plant” after YZY clothing spat
Michael Gwilliam
Kevin Hart and Kai cenat collab
Twitch
Kevin Hart confirms “big things” planned for Kai Cenat collab
Molly Byrne
twitch bans
Twitch
Twitch streamer brags about 100K viewers & is promptly banned for ’embed abuse’
Michael Gwilliam
twitch streamer cashmeow and police officer get tourist who spit on him
Twitch
IRL Twitch streamer gets last laugh after stranger spits in his face in Tokyo
Michael Gwilliam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.