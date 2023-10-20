Twitch removes multi-stream rules opening creators to more platforms

Twitch just revealed that streamers can now simulcast on any streaming platform as announced by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy at TwitchCon.

Twitch used to be the top place for content creators to stream to their audiences but in recent years platforms like YouTube and Kick have begun pulling creators from Twitch with non-exclusive deals.

The Amazon-owned platform banned all streamers from multi-streaming to “Twitch-like” platforms earlier in 2023, but now it seems they’ve had a change of mind.

During the opening ceramony of TwitchCon 2023, CEO Dan Clancy revealed that they’re taking away any rules surrounding multi-streams, meaning you can stream on Twitch and Kick or YouTube at the same time.

Twitch CEO announces lift on simulcasting restrictions

At TwitchCon, Clancy was the first one to break the news to an audience of thousands at the convention. However for those not in attendance Twitch Support on Twitter also confirmed the news.

“We’ve announced that you can simulcast on ANY live streaming service,” said Twitch Support.

The Twitch guidelines have now been officially updated in support of this new ruling. While streamers are now able to stream freely wherever, there are still rules that the streamers have to adhere to on Twitch’s end.

“In line with a coming change to our Terms of Service, we are now allowing you to simulcast on any service,” said Twitch. “We believe in giving you the freedom to simultaneously stream on other services, but we also want to ensure that the Twitch user experience is not compromised.”

The simulcasting guidelines are as follows:

You ensure that the quality of Twitch users’ experience of your Simulcast is, at a minimum, no less than the experience on other platforms or services, including by your engagement with the Twitch community, for example, via chat.

You should not provide links, or otherwise direct your community, to leave Twitch for your simulcast on other services because we value the community on Twitch and the integral role community engagement plays for all Twitch users.

You do not use third-party services that combine activity from other platforms or services on your Twitch stream during your Simulcast, such as merging chat or other features, to ensure the Twitch community is included in the entirety of the experience of your livestream.

