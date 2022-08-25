Twitch doubles down against YouTube multi-streaming rules for partners

Twitch removed its exclusivity rights for partnered and affiliate streamers, and Twitch’s President doubled down on the decision to prevent multi-streaming.

On August 23, Twitch opened the floodgates, allowing partners to stream on rival platforms. However, a caveat prevents affiliate members from streaming on two platforms at once for long periods of time.

Multi-streams to Twitch, TikTok, or Instagram are allowed, but not to YouTube or Facebook. TikTok praised lifting restrictions, while others mocked it.

Former Twitch partner Dr Disrespect intentionally multi-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Former YouTube Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt claimed, “this is still bad for creators.” ‘Fwiz’ added, video platforms should be at the service to the creator and not the other way around.

Twitch President, Dan Clancy, doubled down on the company’s decision and defended it being “creator first.”

Twitch stands firm in multi-streaming decision

Unsplash: Akin Cakiner/ Twitch Twitch announced the exclusivity rights decision on August 23.

During Twitch’s latest episode of Patch Notes, Clancy said, “When we think of our creators and wanting to be creators first, it was important to give you the opportunity to experiment, explore, and look for opportunities that you think are right for you.”

Twitch’s President spoke about the platform’s decision to not allow multistreaming.

“We still think that it’s best to focus on one primary platform for livestreaming,” Clancy said. “We think that’s an important part of building a community.”

Clancy added the company will support creators pursing different promotional activities or exploring other platforms, but “Twitch is the best place to build and sustain a livestream community.”

It will be interesting to see how Twitch streamers respond to Clancy’s comments and decision to double down on the guidelines.