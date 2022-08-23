Twitch now allows partners to stream on rival platforms but there’s a catch

In an announcement to partners on August 23, Twitch has removed the exclusivity rules for partnered and affiliate streamers, allowing them to create live content on other platforms too.

Previously, Twitch partners gained the benefits of the partner program, but at the expense of being allowed to create “live content” on other websites. For example, while a streamer could post YouTube videos of their stream, they could not livestream on YouTube as well as Twitch, if they were a partner.

This is why some streamers, such as Nadeshot, opted to give up their partner status on Twitch, so that they could stream on multiple platforms at one time.

Twitch removes partner exclusivity

On August 23, Twitch emailed partners to confirm the removal of the exclusivity clause.

“Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms. This means you have more flexibility to explore how to use different, off-platform features to further build your community and interact with streamers off Twitch.

“We still believe that Twitch is the best place for creators to build and engage with their community,” the announcement continued. “We also recognize that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Program and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places.”

What’s the catch?

This policy change could be seen as a response to some streamers opting to jump ship and move their streams over to YouTube. However, big-name streamers who have made this switch have signed deals with YouTube, meaning they are still likely bound by exclusivity on the Google-owned platform.

However, the policy change explicitly states that streaming on two platforms at once, for long periods of time, such as an entire stream on both Twitch and YouTube at the same time, is still not allowed.

Twitch gives examples of “short form mobile services” like TikTok and Instagram live as suitable examples where the exclusivity rule has been lifted.

In addition, streamers could broadcast on Facebook or YouTube at a different time, just not at the same time as a Twitch stream. “Once your Twitch live streams end, you may live stream elsewhere immediately,” Twitch says on their FAQ.

Streamers’ response to the news has been positive. “Big W” said InfernoOmni, a Twitch partner who is also a YouTube creator.

Twitch is set to host a livestream on August 25 at 12pm PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST) to go into more detail on the changes, and field questions from streamers and users.