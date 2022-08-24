Ex YouTube Gaming boss says Twitch’s new exclusivity rules are “still bad for streamers”

Former YouTube Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt is calling out Twitch for its new exclusivity rules letting streamers broadcast on other platforms for not being in creators’ best interests.

On August 23, Twitch announced that partners would finally be allowed to stream on TikTok and Instagram live at the same time as they’re on Twitch.

Additionally, they would now be able to stream on rival platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, although not at the same time as they’re live on Twitch.

According to Twitch, these limitations were in place because they believe “engaging with two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for your community” – something banned streamer Dr Disrespect mocked by announcing a YouTube-Facebook simulcast.

However, while the announcement has been widely praised, not everyone is on board, including YouTube’s former Head of Gaming who said the changes don’t do enough.

Former YouTube boss wants Twitch streamers to be “free”

In a thread on Twitter, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt took issue with how creators would not be allowed to broadcast their Twitch streams on services that support streaming for extended periods of time such as YouTube or Facebook.

“This is still bad for creators,” he stressed. “Let creators be free!”

After another user commented how Twitch would be losing money by letting streamers broadcast on rivals such as YouTube at the same time, Fwiz voiced his agreement.

Twitch/YouTube Not everyone is overjoyed with Twitch’s new streaming rules.

“It’s an aggressive mechanism deployed when you fear your market position,” he explained. “You don’t see TikTok, YT, or Instagram utilize such policies, and it’s flat out not in the creator’s best interest.”

Wyatt further added that video platforms should be at the service to the creator and not the other way around.

Whether Twitch eventually decides to allow partners to finally stream on YouTube at the same time is anyone’s guess, but for the time being, being on TikTok and Instagram will have to suffice. And hey, at least they can stream with Dr Disrespect again.