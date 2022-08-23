TikTok praises Twitch for finally removing live streaming exclusivity restrictions

TikTok head of live creator management Zachary Diaz is praising Twitch after the streaming platform announced that its partners no longer have exclusivity restrictions.

On August 23, Twitch revealed that partnered streamers will be able to multicast their stream to TikTok and Instagram Live, as well as stream on YouTube and Facebook Gaming when not live on Twitch.

This means that partnered creators can check out other platforms and further diversify their content.

And, TikTok’s Head of Live creator management Zachary Diaz thinks the changes are “massive.”

TikTok praises Twitch after removing exclusivity restrictions

Shortly after Twitch’s announcement went live, Diaz posted a series of tweets praising the Amazon-owned platform’s decisions.

He said: “An absolutely massive shift is coming to the Live creator ecosystem. Twitch has updated their Partner and Affiliate EULA to allow for simulcasting on short-form focused services like TikTok, as well as no restriction when not live on Twitch.”

“I’m incredibly happy to see Twitch acknowledge that the growth and engagement that can be built by creating content on multiple platforms is better than the locked-down nature of platform exclusivity. This is an undeniable win for the creators and their community.”

Fans quickly took to Zachary’s tweet replies to echo their thoughts about the recent change in the Twitch partner EULA.

One user commented: “Honestly going to be life-changing for a lot of creators.”

While Twitch streamer Swiftor replied: “Pretty hyped for this in particular (and figuring out the right way to approach this)”

Popular streamer iamBrandon also commented: “I’ve been looking to start streaming more on TikTok. This is exciting!”

It has been less than a day since Twitch opened the gates for partnered streamers, so we’ll have to wait to see how creators decide to take advantage of their newfound freedom.