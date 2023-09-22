Spanish Twitch streamer furious as random man gropes her in livestream

A Twitch streamer was left disgusted after a random man touched her without her consent, and did so while live on camera in front of all of her viewers.

Spanish streamer Gonsabellla, who predominantly streams in the Travel & Outdoors category, has over 665,000 followers on Twitch at the time of writing, going live almost every day to showcase what she’s doing with her day and where she’s going.

This includes a lot of time either in the gym, at the beach or in various similar places, enjoying the Spanish sun.

She was left stunned in her September 20 stream, however, when she was speaking to her chat while live and a random man sat behind her leaned over and appeared to touch her, instantly causing Gonsabellla to turn around, angry at the man, while his friend tried to calm the situation down.

The streamer looked clearly uncomfortable with the situation after and didn’t escalate it too much, but did eventually move away so as to distance herself from the man.

She later posted the clip to Twitter, simply captioning it “En Fin,” which can loosely translate to mean “anyway” or “the end.”

She later responded to some of the harmful comments suggesting that her wearing a bikini could be an issue, saying that “no one has commented that there are two guys without shirts,” calling out the double standards.

Gonsabellla still went live the following day, putting the uncomfortable incident behind her to continue to provide her regular entertainment for her fans.

This certainly isn’t the first time a woman has had to deal with this in public spaces, nor is it the first time it has happened live on Twitch. Multiple female streamers have found themselves being grabbed or propositioned by random men while live.