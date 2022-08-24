Rick Ross offers $10 million for anyone willing to box Jake Paul

American rapper Rick Ross is putting up the big bucks for anyone willing to fight Jake Paul after the YouTuber’s highly anticipated August 6 boxing match was suddenly canceled.

Jake Paul’s boxing career has hit a slow spot following his rematch against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in 2021.

Paul was slated to make his comeback to the ring on August 6, but issues with two different opponents for the main card caused the event to get canned completely, causing the YouTuber to lose out on millions of dollars.

However, there’s an unexpected ally in Jake’s corner who’s putting up some major cash for anyone willing to face off with ‘The Problem Child’ in the boxing ring.

Rick Ross offers $10 to Jake Paul’s next opponent

Rapper Rick Ross posted a selfie with Jake Paul to Instagram on August 22, where he offered up a whopping $10 million to make his next bout come to life.

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another $10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he wrote. “What fight would you want to see? We talking big s**t on the homie podcast, so stay tuned.”

Instagram: richforever

Although it’s unclear who exactly Jake’s next opponent might be, it looks as though the younger Paul brother already has a bout in mind. According to the YouTube star, he’s got another match lined up for October, which he recently confirmed in a Tweet on August 24.

Jake has given fans a few hints as to the identity of his next rival, claiming he’s taking on a “pro boxer” with a “winning record” similar to Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. — the two boxers he was supposed to fight on August 6 before things turned pear-shaped.

With $10 million on the line from Rick Ross, there’s no telling how things will turn out for Jake’s next bout… but he’s definitely got some major support where it counts.