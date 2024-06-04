Twitch raises subscription price in over 30 countries including $1 more in US

Twitch has announced that the price of subscriptions is going up by $1 in the US as it updates its cost in more than 30 countries.

Less than six months after Twitch warned that US sub increases were “extremely likely,” the Amazon-owned platform has followed through with its price hike.

On June 4, 2024, Twitch revealed that sub and gift prices will increase in over 30 countries starting July 11.

“We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these regions via email,” they said.

Among the countries affected are Canada, New Zealand, the United States and Europe as a whole. While subs are currently $4.99 in America, come July 11, that number will rise by 20% to $5.99.

“As part of our efforts to help creators build and grow their communities worldwide, the following countries received subscription price adjustments as a part of Local Subscription Pricing,” Twitch’s website states.

Back in February, Chief Monetization Officer Mike Minton warned that a price increase in the US could be coming following adjustments on an international level.

“Stating what may be obvious to some people, these things are pretty well connected. It is extremely likely we will see a US price increase. We’re working on the details as to what the increase will be and when,” he said.

Given the increase in sub prices, streamers began to ask if this would mean a bigger cut on their end. According to Twitch, the sub cost increase will ultimately mean both sides rake in more.

“Streamers will continue earning according to their revenue share (50-70% depending on their current Plus Program tier). Streamers will make more money per subscription with the price increase,” the platform said on X.

The price hike comes six months after Twitch CEO Dan Clancy revealed that the site isn’t “profitable” despite laying off 500 employees.

In May, the platform also terminated the contracts of its Safety Advisory Council members with plans to replace them with streamers.