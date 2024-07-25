Twitch finally reveals DJ program launch date and it’s sooner than you think

Twitch has finally revealed the launch date for its program that will allow DJs to stream on the platform without worrying about receiving a DMCA strike.

The Amazon-owned platform announced the new program on June 6, 2024, revealing that they had signed a new partnership with Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, and more.

The company didn’t reveal the program’s exact launch date back in June, but on July 25, Twitch shared that the DJ category will launch on August 8, 2024.

“DJs, get ready! Our new DJs Category goes live on 8.08. Opt in to the DJ Program starting August 1st to participate in the launch and be eligible for Twitch promotion!” they said in a tweet.

Streamers interested in the program will have to apply via the form that Twitch will make available on August 1, 2024.

If accepted, the agreement will disable their channel’s ability to have VODs, Clips, or Highlights available on their channel. Due to this, Twitch recommends that DJ streamers create a new account for the sole purpose of DJing content.

Streamers will also have to help pay for the music licenses, but only if their channel is monetized through the Affiliate or Partner program. Twitch will help cover the cost for the first year of the program.

“To help existing Twitch DJs adjust to this new program, Twitch will be offering a 1 year subsidy to help cover the difference in revenue that will be paid out to music companies and their musicians. The amount of the subsidy will gradually reduce over time as the service grows,” they said.

This comes just after Twitch revealed changes to its Sexual Harassment policy, and launched a new way for streamers to remove offensive comments from their chat.