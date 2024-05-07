Katy Perry reveals her mom fell for AI-made 2024 Met Gala photo

Katy Perry has gone viral after an AI-made photo of her attending the Met Gala even managed to confuse her own mother.

The Met Gala 2024 has brought with it some bold outfits and standout looks. However, well-known stars such as Katy Perry, Rhianna, and others have been making waves for their lack of attendance, despite AI photos of Perry circulating online.

In light of this, Perry issued a new post on Instagram to clear up any confusion about whether or not she would be attending the iconic fashion event.

As well as captioning the post, “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work”, the singer and pop icon also shared a private message exchange between her and her mother. The messages revealed that these AI photos had even managed to fool her own family.

Article continues after ad

In the screenshot of their conversation, Katy Perry reveals her mom texted her daughter, “I didn’t know you went to the Met,” before adding that her daughter looks “like a Rose parade, you are your own float lol.”

Article continues after ad

Perry’s mother then shared a photo of what she thought was a real image of her daughter, yet Katy was quick to reply and let her mother know that it was not real.

“Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

The main deep fake to have gone viral of Katy Perry has already amassed more than 10 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter) and over 300,000 likes. However, the post has now been flagged as being a “fake” image after blowing up online.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it’s safe to say Katy’s own mother wasn’t the only one to fall for the AI-generated content.

Katy Perry isn’t the only celebrity who has been superimposed into photos at the 2024 Met Gala. Rhianna is yet another star that AI deep fakes have focused on, as well as Zendaya who — unlike Perry and Rhianna — actually did attend this year’s event.