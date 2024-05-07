Who is Mona Patel? CEO goes viral for butterfly dress at Met Gala

The Met Gala 2024 is finally here, with first-time attendee Mona Patel going viral for her functional Iris Van Herpen gown. But who is Mona Patel? Continue reading as we explain all.

The Met Gala 2024 is here, with big-name actors, content creators, and more attending what has become one of the biggest fashion events in the yearly calendar.

Each and every year, the Met Gala has a standout look — one that social media typically can’t get enough of. For the 2024 addition, one look has already been touted as the “winning” ensemble.

While the best dressed is typically a celebrity viewers know, this year fans have been left at a loss, wondering who the mysterious woman wearing the moving butterfly dress is.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Mona Patel, the CEO going viral for her stunning butterfly dress at the Met Gala 2024.

Who is Mona Patel?

Monal Patel is an Indian entrepreneur, born in Vadodara, Gujarat before moving over to the United States in 2003 to pursue her own entrepreneurial endeavors.

Since making the US her base of operations, Patel has created a million-dollar empire across multiple businesses. The main one is Couture For Cause, a non-profit organization that “aims to drive positive change through fashion and inspire every woman to realize her highest self.”

Patel is an advocate for gender equality, with her business outlook focused on empowering any and all people to embrace their full potential and gender expression.

Mona Patel Met Gala look explained

The 2024 Met Gala marks Patel’s first-ever appearance at the fashion event, the entrepreneur making waves thanks to her stunning gown.

The look, a custom Iris Van Herpen couture, has dominated the Met Gala discussion across social media. As well as fitting this year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the outfit features moving butterflies that adorn the sleeves of the gown.

During an interview with Vogue India, Patel revealed that while she wanted the outfit to fit with the theme of the Met Gala, she also wanted to ensure she paid homage to her Indian heritage and her love of couture.

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice.”

Across social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Met Gala viewers have been sharing nothing but praise for Patel and her outfit.

One X user posted, “Congratulations to Mona Patel, Law Roach & Iris Van Herpen for achieving THIS. This is what we want to see!”

Another added, “Mona Patel in FUNCTIONAL Iris Van Herpen! INSANE.”

Given the reactions Patel has gotten from her now-viral Met Gala look, expect to see the entrepreneur’s following to grow dramatically in the coming days and weeks.