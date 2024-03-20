GTA RP streamer who roleplayed a child arrested for trafficking minor

A Twitch streamer who roleplayed as a child in GTA RP has been arrested in Kentucky for human trafficking following a police investigation.

Ex-Twitch partner Zavian ‘WaterHimself’ Leon Jones was arrested on January 22 after the Indiana State Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served an out-of-state warrant on the streamer’s house.

Jones was known for roleplaying as a child named Jojo in GTA RP servers. According to reports, the 23-year-old streamer was accused of inappropriate contact with a minor online.

The arrest warrant included charges of human trafficking of a victim under 12, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and four counts of procuring a minor by electronic means. The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between October 1 and November 7 of 2023.

On March 15, a true bill was returned on Jones’ charges.

WaterHimself was banned on Twitch following the incident, with his account page currently reading, “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

The streamer was taken to the Wells County Jail before waiting for extradition to Kentucky.