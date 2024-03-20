EntertainmentTwitch

GTA RP streamer who roleplayed a child arrested for trafficking minor

Michael Gwilliam
Zavian Leon Jones mugshot and gta rp character jojoWells County Sheriff's Office/YouTube

A Twitch streamer who roleplayed as a child in GTA RP has been arrested in Kentucky for human trafficking following a police investigation.

Ex-Twitch partner Zavian ‘WaterHimself’ Leon Jones was arrested on January 22 after the Indiana State Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served an out-of-state warrant on the streamer’s house.

Jones was known for roleplaying as a child named Jojo in GTA RP servers. According to reports, the 23-year-old streamer was accused of inappropriate contact with a minor online.

The arrest warrant included charges of human trafficking of a victim under 12, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and four counts of procuring a minor by electronic means. The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between October 1 and November 7 of 2023.

On March 15, a true bill was returned on Jones’ charges.

WaterHimself was banned on Twitch following the incident, with his account page currently reading, “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

The streamer was taken to the Wells County Jail before waiting for extradition to Kentucky.

Related Topics

GTA Rp

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam