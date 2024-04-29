FaZe Clan reveals yet another new member following “reboot”

FaZe Clan has just revealed yet another new member joining the organization just days after kicking all but 14 creators.

Just a day after FaZe Banks shared that everyone except 14 people had been removed from FaZe Clan, the org signed its first member — FaZe Max.

Now, they’ve signed a second content creator onto the team, revealing the newest member in a video on April 29, 2024.

Twitch partner Silky, now known as FaZe Silky, can be seen in the reveal video being pulled out of a party by FaZe Banks before walking outside to get into a car.

Once at the car, Silky and Banks were met with FaZe members YourRage and Max — the former of which said: “See you at the crib, alright?”

With over 441,000 followers on Twitch, Silky is known for his Just Chatting streams with the occasional GTA V and NBA 2K20 gameplay where around 3,600 viewers enjoy his content every day.

FaZe Banks’ decision as CEO to remove the large majority of creators from the organization was met with quite a mixed reaction, with many calling him out for removing the likes of Kalei, Blaze, and more, while others are excited for the future of the org.

Kalei herself hit out at the decision on stream. “They treated it like we were f**king stupid. The way that it was handled, nobody deserved that,” she said.

It’s unknown what FaZe has in store for the future, so we’ll have to wait until the next announcement for the organization.