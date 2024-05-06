Who’s in FaZe Clan? Full roster following 2024 reboot

After announcing a reboot and laying off 17 members of the FaZe Clan, here is who survived the cull with the organization’s full 2024 roster so far.

FaZe Clan shocked fans and members alike after announcing a “reboot” that saw 110 employees terminated and 17 creators kicked out of the organization.

The cull included several of its longest-serving influencers having their contracts ended, leaving a much smaller team of 14 in hopes of keeping the company “alive.”

Since then, four new members have also been signed into the organization. To help fans wrap their heads around all the new changes, here is the complete 2024 FaZe Clan roster so far.

All members of FaZe Clan following the 2024 “reboot”

On April 28, FaZe Banks took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce who had made the final cut and would continue with the organization into 2024. Amidst the restructuring phase, the esports and entertainment company also unveiled a few new members.

Those a part of the FaZe Clan’s 2024 roster include the following:

FaZe Banks

Instagram: banks FaZe Banks made the final cut.

Richard ‘FaZe Banks’ Bengtson has been leading the way in announcing the organization’s reboot, including responding to laid-off members and sharing who would continue with the company.

As one of FaZe Clan’s owners and a member since 2013, the 32-year-old “internet gangsta” has been vocal about the need for change. Banks is a renowned YouTuber, though his channel is currently inactive while focusing on rebuilding FaZe Clan.

FaZe Adapt

Instagram: thefazeadapt FaZe Adapt made the final cut.

26-year-old Alexander Hamilton Prynkiewicz, who goes by ‘FaZe Adapt’ online, has been a part of the organization for 10 years after joining in 2013 when he was just 16. On May 1, he addressed the reboot and confirmed he would continue as a member and owner of FaZe via a YouTube video.

As one of the most popular members, the American YouTuber is known for gaming, vlogs, pranks, and reaction videos. Adapt currently has nearly six million subscribers, originally gaining a large following playing Call of Duty.

FaZe Apex

Instagram: apex FaZe Apex made the final cut.

Yousef Abdelfattah, better known as ‘FaZe Apex’, is also one of the owners of FaZe Clan. Having joined in 2011, Apex responded to the reboot on YouTube and shared he would be focusing his content on “gaming, esports, and FaZe in the Middle East/globally.”

With over six million subscribers, the 27-year-old first rose to fame as a competitive gamer.

FaZe Jev

Instagram: mrjeverson FaZe Jev made the final cut.

Jason ‘FaZe Jev’ Eugene is an American YouTuber widely known for his comedy videos, rants, rages, and sniping in Call Of Duty.

A member of FaZe since 2014, Jev shared his thoughts on the reboot with his 5.32 million followers on YouTube.

FaZe Kaysan

Instagram: kaysan FaZe Kaysan made the final cut.

A newer member of the FaZe Clan, ‘Kaysan’ joined in 2021 and went on to host streams in NBA2K, GTA Online, and Call of Duty. However, the 29-year-old is not only a professional gamer but also a music producer, DJ, and recording artist — which he is more commonly known for.

Kaysan addressed the reboot via X, promising fans that FaZe Clan would “continue to grow and build our Esports.”

NICKMERCS

Instagram: Nickmercs NICKMERCS made the final cut.

Controversial competitive streamer Nick Kolcheff, better known as ‘NICKMERCS’, remains signed with FaZe Clan after joining in 2019. With close to seven million followers on Twitch and four million on YouTube, Nick gained a following for his aggressive gaming style playing Fortnite and Warzone, before a more recent pivot to competitive Apex.

Speaking about the reboot on YouTube, Nickmercs responded to the backlash that the organization was facing after cutting off many of its members.

FaZe Replays

Instagram: replays FaZe Replays made the final cut.

A member of FaZe Clan for over nine years, Franco ‘FaZe Replays’ Sicilia is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer with over a million followers on both platforms. Known for playing Fortnite Solo vs Squads, Replays shared his gratitude for the organization via a post on X following the reboot.

Funnily enough, FaZe Clan’s initial tweet sharing a video showing members being “deleted” included Replays’ name in the mix. However, Banks confirmed the streamer had made the final 14.

Stable Ronaldo

instagram: stableronaldo Stable Ronaldo made the final cut.

Rani ‘Ronaldo’ Mach is a popular streamer on Twitch with over three million subscribers, known for his Fortnite gameplay. He also frequently hosts watch parties with other streamers and joined FaZe Clan in 2022 as one of its newer members.

Following the reboot, Ronaldo discussed the organization’s new era during a Twitch stream and shared excitedly on X that he “made the cut.”

FaZe Rug

Instagram: fazerug FaZe Rug made the final cut.

Brian Rafat Awadis, known as ‘FaZe Rug’ online, is another co-owner of the organization that has been a member since 2012. With more than 26 million followers on YouTube, the popular content creator found his niche posting vlogs, challenges, gaming videos, and pranks.

In response to the reboot, Rug posted a simple retweet of the initial FaZe Clan announcement, writing only “FAZE UP.”

FaZe Scope

Instagram: fazescope FaZe Scope made the final cut.

Luke ‘FaZe Scope’ Sharretts is a popular Twitch streamer and professional gamer who joined FaZe after winning a contest in early 2021.

He came to the limelight for his sniper skills in Call of Duty, sitting down to offer fans his thoughts on the reboot through a YouTube video.

FaZe Swagg

Instagram: swagg_ FaZe Swagg made the final cut.

His real name Kris Lamberson, ‘FaZe Swagg’ gained a following for his Call of Duty gameplay on YouTube and Twitch. The gamer joined FaZe Clan in 2020 amid his peak as a Warzone content creator and has been a member of the organization for four years.

Taking to YouTube, Swagg shared with fans what his future with FaZe looked like after the reboot w as announced.

FaZe Temperrr

Instagram: temper FaZe Temperrr made the final cut.

The original CEO of FaZe Clan, Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira has been a member and co-owner since he was 16 years old in 2010.

Temperrr’s YouTube channel consists of gaming content, vlogs, roasts, and reactions. He’s also been in the mix as an influencer-boxer, having taken on KSI on short notice. Hoping to “shed some light” on the organization’s reboot, the popular content creator opened up to his two million subscribers on YouTube.

FaZe YourRage

instagram: yourrage FaZe YourRage made the final cut.

Joshua Diaz, known as ‘YourRage’ online, is one of the newest members of FaZe Clan, having joined the organization back in August, 2023. The streamer rose to fame via his gameplay videos, reactions, and pranks.

Since the reboot was announced, YourRage has not held back in sharing his thoughts on the changes taking place, claiming FaZe “fell off” and needed to do something big.

FaZe ZooMaa

Instagram: tommyzoomaa FaZe ZooMaa made the final cut.

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto is a retired Call of Duty player who first joined FaZe Clan in 2015 and his since returned to the org on the back of The Flank’s success. He announced his retirement from competitive gaming in January 2021 following a thumb injury, but has continued to stream on Twitch.

While he has yet to publicly speak on the changes to FaZe, ZooMaa has reposted multiple tweets on X from his fellow remaining members.

FaZe Max

Instagram: plaqueboymax FaZe Max is one of the new recruits.

Maxwell Elliot Dent, previously known as ‘PlaqueBoy Max’, was the first new member to be recruited to FaZe following the reboot. Now going by ‘FaZe Max’ online, the American YouTuber and Twitch streamer occasionally plays games such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Roblox.

However, he is most often found in the Just Chatting category in Twitch. It was announced by FaZe Clan via X on April 28 that Max had joined the organization.

FaZe Silky

Instagram: silky.durag FaZe Silky is one of the new recruits.

Another new recruit, Jerry ‘Silky’ Woo was confirmed to have joined FaZe on April 29. A Twitch partner, Silky is best known for his Just Chatting streams. Occasionally, Silky also shares GTA V and NBA 2K20 broadcasts.

JasonTheWeen

Instagram: jasontheween JasonTheWeen is one of the new recruits.

The third new member of FaZe Clan is prominent Twitch streamer Jason “The Ween” Nguyen, who officially joined on April 30. He also boasts a YouTube channel with half a million subscribers, posting humorous videos centered around his “girl addiction.”

FaZe Lacy

Instagram: lacy.himself FaZe Lacy is one of the new recruits.

Finally, on May 1, Twitch streamer Nick ‘Lacy’ was announced as the final new member of FaZe Clan. Lacy is a Fortnite esports player with over 500,000 followers on Twitch and more than one million on TikTok.

Banks confirmed that Lacy was the final new recruit, writing on X “And that’s a f***ing wrap.”