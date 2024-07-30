Fanum threatens legal action after NYPD pulls gun on him & takes Lamborghini

Twitch star Fanum has claimed he will pursue legal action after NYPD pulled him over at gunpoint and confiscated his Lamborghini Urus.

While live streaming at the Dominican Day parade in New York City, Fanum was pulled over by police at gunpoint as he tried to leave.

Fanum’s driver, Walton, was arrested and authorities took the Lamborghini Urus, leaving the streamer to walk out of the parade. It didn’t take long, however, for pictures to surface online of an NYPD officer posing for pictures with the seized sports car.

Now, Fanum has responded to the situation in a series of Instagram stories, revealing he had the Lamborghini returned four hours after authorities “glazed” him as he threatened legal action against NYPD.

“They just wanted to drive a [Lamborghini],” Fanum wrote, alongside a series of laughing emojis and one that was facepalming. “[You] decided to pull a gun on me and all them kids for what?”

He went on to claim he’d had a “permit” for the parade, adding that after officers “carjacked” him, they posed with the vehicle as though it was a “photo shoot.”

“Them suits on the way,” Fanum said, insinuating he would be pursuing legal action against NYPD as he had “bag and time” He also stated he “might buy a Bugatti” assuming the proposed lawsuit was won: “Let’s really do it.”

A TikTok on Fanum’s account also showed his driver being released from custody. Walter smiled as he was led out of the station by an officer, who viewers suspected was the same posing with the vehicle. The video then showed the Lamborghini also out of impound.

“Walton free, Thanos free, we outside,” Fanum captioned, naming the car after the iconic Marvel villain.

Comments on the TikTok fell under three categories: confusion over the arrest, the NYPD officer’s Lamborghini photos, and the possibility of a lawsuit.

“Lawsuit getting Fanum that [Ferrari] SF90 he been wanting [sic],” one person wrote. Another encouraged Fanum to go through with the lawsuit and “press charges”, claiming the police “didn’t have a search warrant to look in your Lamborghini and drive it.”