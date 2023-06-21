Everything we know about Zoey 102: Release date, returning cast, more

The first trailer for Zoey 102 recently landed, so here’s what we know about the reunion movie’s release date, cast, and more.

For four seasons between 2005 and 2008, the Dan Schneider-created comedy series Zoey 101 aired on Nickelodeon.

The TV show followed Zoey Brooks, played by Jamie Lynn Spears, as she settles into and makes friends at PCA, a prestigious academy that previously prevented girls from enrolling.

Now, over a decade after the final episode aired, Zoey and the gang are returning for a reunion movie that will premiere on Paramount Plus this summer.

Here’s everything we know about Zoey 102 thus far.

When will Zoey 102 release on Paramount Plus?

Paramount has confirmed that Zoey 102 will begin streaming later this summer on Thursday, July 27. Like the platform’s other originals, the eagerly-anticipated reunion film will exclusively be available on Paramount Plus.

The company shared as much in the following trailer, which sees Zoey and her PCA friends reuniting for a wedding:

Which cast members are returning for Zoey 102?

Along with Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 101 fans can expect many of the show’s alum to reprise their roles for the upcoming film.

Spears’ eponymous character will be joined by Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Christopher Massey’s Michael Barret, Matthew Underwood in the part of Logan Reese, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsey, and Jack Salvatore returns as Mark Del Figgalo.

Notably, the ensemble cast will be rounded out by a few newcomers, as well. They include Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March, Thomas Lennon as Kelly Kevyn – Zoey’s boss – and, finally, Dean Geyer will play an actor named Todd.

Paramount Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 102

Several members of the classic PCA family won’t show up for the reunion festivities, though. Among them are Victoria Justice and Alexa Nikolas, neither of whom are expected to reprise the parts of Lola Martinez and Nicole Bristow, respectively.

When asked about the reunion earlier this year, Elvis star Austin Butler – played James Garrett – told Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast that he hadn’t “heard anything about [Zoey 102].”

What is the plot for Zoey 102?

Set several years after the PCA days, Zoey and friends reunite for a wedding honoring the love of classmates Quinn Pensky and Logan Reese. Based on what’s teased in the trailer, the titular character will serve as Quinn’s Maid of Honor.

But the love bug hasn’t exclusively bitten the newlyweds-to-be. Zoey still harbors feelings for Chase Matthews, the high school sweetheart who got away. And it’s all further complicated thanks to the involvement of the pretend boyfriend she hired, Todd.

Fans can see how it all pans out when the Zoey 101 follow-up hits Paramount Plus on July 27.