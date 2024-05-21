Summer House fans say one star “didn’t get the memo” with Season 8 reunion look

The Summer House cast gave fans a sneak peek at their Season 8 reunion looks, but one star missed the mark with her outfit.

Summer House Season 8 is coming to an end, and the cast will be sitting down for the show’s annual reunion episodes starting on Thursday, June 6.

Bravo released the reunion looks for all ten cast members on May 21, and they opted for nude-colored ensembles to fit the specific theme.

Danielle Olivera stood out from the rest of the cast with her Old Hollywood glam vibe, which she said was inspired by reality star Kourtney Kardashian. She wore a gold dress that showed off her curves, and had her hair pinned up and curled like a movie star.

Summer House fans on Reddit weren’t impressed by the app founder’s look at the Season 8 reunion.

“Seems like the girls had a common theme and Danielle didn’t get the memo,” one fan wrote.

Another fan joked about an Instagram comment they saw about the look that said, “Somebody obviously got left off the group chat.”

A third fan noticed her body language in the group photo, and said that it looked like she was left out of the picture. They hoped that she wouldn’t be part of the cast next season.

Bravo The Summer House cast chose nude looks for the Season 8 reunion.

Danielle feuded with her best friend Lindsay Hubbard last season, but the two became close again during Season 8 and were able to rebuild their friendship.

The Summer House star supported Lindsay after she ended her engagement with Carl Radke, but she doesn’t seem to be on good terms with the rest of the cast.

Amanda Batula claimed that Danielle ignored her at a bridal shower, and her return to the show could be in jeopardy if most of the girls and the fans are turning against her.