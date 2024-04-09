Young Sheldon’s new episode titles drop — and it’s bad news for Meemaw

After Georgie and Mandy’s wedding, it looks like Young Sheldon’s focus will turn to Meemaw — and not in a good way.

The event of the season is arguably taking place on Young Sheldon’s episode this week, with Georgie and Mandy finally getting married after much interference from Mary.

With the events of Season 7 Episode 7 taking up much of the attention, fans might have missed that titles for Episodes 8 and 9 have now been revealed — and it’s possibly bad news for Meemaw.

Thanks to the synopsis of Episode 7, it’s already been mentioned that Meemaw’s secret gambling room at the back of the launderette is going to be raided at the same time she’s at the courthouse for Georgie and Mandy’s nuptials. However, judging by Episode 8’s title, she could be under house arrest as a result.

Titled, ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House’ and ‘A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby,’ there’s still plenty of drama ahead in Young Sheldon Season 7 — although George’s death might be later in the series than first thought.

What exactly these two titles mean remains to be seen, but Meemaw’s immediate future is the most likely bet, particularly considering the unlikeliness of past minor convicted characters returning.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

S7, E7: ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’ (April 11)

S7, E8: ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House’ (April 18)

S7, E9: ‘A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby’ (April 25)

S7, E10: (May 2)

S7, E11: (May 9)

S7, E12: (May 9)

S7, E13: (May 16)

S7, E14: (May 16)

For the last two weeks of the schedule, Young Sheldon episodes will be doubling up on the lead-up to the Season 7 finale.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.