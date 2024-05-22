Young Sheldon finale’s most heartbreaking line links back to pilot episode

Sheldon’s baptism came as a complete surprise, but the Young Sheldon finale story actually links back to its very first episode.

Young Sheldon Season 7 has done an impeccable job of tying up its loose ends, but the sudden decision to include Sheldon’s surprise baptism wasn’t actually sudden at all.

Season 7 Episode 14 shows Sheldon’s decision to be baptized stemming from believing in his mom, which is actually a direct link to something he said in the very first season.

As seen in the TikTok clip, the pilot episode shows a similar exchange between Sheldon and Mary. At the dinner table, Sheldon offers to go to church with his mom, with Missy questioning why he would want to because he doesn’t believe in God. He quickly answers back, “No, but I believe in mom.”

Fast forward to the Young Sheldon finale and Mary spends her final scenes of Season 7 convincing her twins that they need to be baptized in order to save their souls. After a teary plea from Meemaw, the pair agree — but Missy ducks out at the last minute after an aggravating remark from Pastor Jeff.

When Mary asks if Sheldon wants to leave too, he says he’ll stick with the plan. Why? “I don’t believe in this, but I do believe in you.”

It’s one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the Young Sheldon finale, and this full-circle moment has got fans emotional all over again.

“I noticed that it was the same quote from the first episode and immediately teared up, will truly miss the show,” one TikTok reply read.

A second agreed, “Sheldon has such a kind heart for his mother,” with a third adding, “He may not show it often but he really cares about his family.”

“Loved how they brought that full circle,” a fourth chimed in.

The Young Sheldon finale managed to break a four-year record for the prequel, becoming the most-watched episode in that time with over nine million viewers. George’s death in Episodes 12 and 13 were also highly-watched television.

Fans don’t need to worry too much about the end of the show, with sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage coming to screens this fall.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.