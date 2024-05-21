Young Sheldon’s finale had one hilarious detail you definitely missed

All eyes were on George’s funeral, but Young Sheldon’s finale had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that was absolutely hilarious.

While Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13 was an all-out tribute to George’s death, Episode 14 looked to pastures new — including the surprising news that Sheldon was actually baptized.

A decision that’s so obviously against his beliefs, the Medford Baptist Church took full advantage of the situation, with one hilarious nod fans are only just noticing.

Leading up to Sheldon’s baptism, one Redditor noticed the sign outside the church reading, “Sheldon Cooper baptism today… It’s a miracle!”

“Had to rewind and pause to read this part when saw Sheldon’s name,” a second weighed in, with a third agreeing, “And I read that in Pastor Jeff’s voice.”

What makes the sign even more humorous is that it could well have been written by Mary, who was originally in charge of signage when she worked as the church secretary. Others suggest that longtime assistant Peg might have been in on the gag too.

Given that Sheldon never revealed that he was baptized until his flash-forward cameo starring Jim Parsons, the plot came as a complete surprise to many. After George’s death in the Young Sheldon finale, Mary becomes fixated on saving the souls of her children, praying and attending church around the clock.

This leads her to ask both Sheldon and Missy to be baptized, which they quickly reject. After Meemaw tearfully pleads with them, they each agree, although Missy drops out at the last minute after a remark from Pastor Jeff.

This leaves just Sheldon, who tells Mary, “I don’t believe in this, but I believe in you.” He enters the congregation dressed in a full wetsuit, snorkel, and life jacket.

“Lord, thank you. Even though you can do anything THAT was mighty impressive,” a fourth fan summed up.

However, some fans have asked why Mary didn’t insist on her other children being baptized too, especially given how strict her Christian faith was becoming — and that she tried to baptize baby Cece in Episode 7.

One fan clarified, “The Baptist faith believes in a person proclaiming their faith and choosing to get baptized. Therefore, they do not typically baptize infants. Mary was likely following this belief and waiting for her kids to choose themselves.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.