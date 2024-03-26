Young Sheldon fans blame Yellowstone for missing character

One key Young Sheldon character hasn’t been seen for a while — with fans now blaming Yellowstone as the reason why.

When it comes to an acting career in the 2020s, having both Young Sheldon and Yellowstone to your name is an impressive feat — which is exactly what’s happened for Isabel Mays.

Most recently, Mays has starred in Yellowstone spinoff 1883 as Elsa Dutton, going on to lend her voice to the follow-up show 1923. Before this, Mays starred on Young Sheldon as Georgie’s love interest Veronica — with fans now blaming the Taylor Sheridan series for her departure.

“Will Veronica return in Young Sheldon Season 7?” one fan asked on Reddit. “I hope she does she has such a unique personality.”

Another added: “IMO highly doubtful. The actress is doing very well in other projects,” with a third agreeing: “Isabel May has gone on to bigger and better things. And will be making a lot more money than she ever did on Young Sheldon.”

“Besides the reasons others mentioned, the actress got another gig. She’s in the new Yellowstone spin-off/prequel,” a fourth mused, with many fans agreeing that Isabel Mays has gone on to be the “star of the show” in the Western franchise.

One Yellowstone fan praised her inclusion in 1923 in particular, writing: “Isabel May is an incredible actress and her narration spot on! This 10 hours is the absolute best 10 hours done ever for any medium!”

While it’s never been 100% confirmed that Mays wouldn’t return to Young Sheldon, it seems unlikely given her involvement with Yellowstone. We last saw Veronica back in Season 3, being tutored by Sheldon and being Medford High’s “bad girl.”

“In Sheldon’s voiceover, he said that she devoted herself to charity work for the rest of her life. I imagine that’s where her character is right now. She’s Georgie’s one that got away, and I don’t think she needs to come back,” one fan clarified.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.