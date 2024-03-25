Young Sheldon fans think they’ve worked out when George will die

Now that it has officially been confirmed for Season 7, Young Sheldon fans think they’ve worked out exactly when George will die.

Last month, Young Sheldon creators confirmed that George’s death would somehow be addressed during Season 7, although details have been kept largely under wraps — including when this will be.

While some fans cited George’s potential demise as early as Episode 5, others seem certain that the answer has been in the season’s scheduling all along.

“I did some digging and the actor who plays George is listed on IMDB as being in 133 episodes and there are 141 total episodes,” one fan posted on Reddit. “I did the “math” and that would more than likely put his death happening in the episode that airs on April 11th. Does anyone think there’s any validity to my theory or am I just crazy?”

Article continues after ad

If this is correct, George dying will be as early as Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, meaning that the remaining seven episodes would likely deal with the aftermath alongside other key storylines, including Georgie and Mandy’s wedding and Sheldon’s start at Caltech.

Article continues after ad

Not everything thinks this theory is watertight, though. “You’re crazy. IMDb updates based on production announcements. Details for the final episodes haven’t been released,” a second fan responded, with a third questioning, “I don’t see him dying until the end — maybe even Sheldon just mentioning in his final scene. No one wants to end the series with 1/2 dozen episodes about a main character’s death.”

Article continues after ad

While it’s speculated that the Season 7 finale will largely be comprised of George’s death, it’s still unclear whether it will be seen on the screen at all.

“We have no way of knowing when or if George will die. My guess is that he won’t die during the show. Rather, adult Sheldon will mention George’s death in his final narration (which may actually be done on screen since we know Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear) in the last episode,” a fourth concluded.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.