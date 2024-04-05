Young Sheldon fans left “angry” over divisive cliffhanger

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 has finally aired, and fans have been left “angry” over its divisive cliffhanger.

After a three-week delay, Young Sheldon Season 7 is back and ballroom dancing. Episode 6 was released this week, causing major family drama in the run-up to Georgie and Mandy getting married.

However, fans have been left “angry” over the episode’s cliffhanger — Mandy deciding only to invite Meemaw and Dale to their courthouse wedding.

This comes after both Mary and Mandy’s mother Audrey decide to baptize baby Cece as Baptist and Catholic behind Mandy and Georgie’s back, with Mandy wanting to figure out a fitting punishment for them both.

“She makes me so angry. You do NOT go against a parent’s wishes,” one fan posted on Reddit. A second weighed in: “As a Baptist I am disappointed. We do not do baby baptisms. The closest thing is dedication but we don’t believe it saves the soul or anything. Pastor Jeff would not rush over and perform a baptism so eagerly on a baby.”

In Mandy’s defense, both Mary’s personal beliefs and the portrayal of Christianity overall have been slammed by Young Sheldon fans in past episodes, with Episode 6 only adding more fuel to the fire.

“I know it’s supposed to be “funny” but Mary is so grating, much like Sheldon if things don’t go exactly as she wants her awful side comes out,” a third fan complained.

“Both mothers were in the wrong. It’ll be interesting to see the wedding fall out,” a fourth fan summed up.

Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is set to air on CBS on Thursday April 11.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.