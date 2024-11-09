With Yellowstone set to end with the final episodes of Season 5 Part 2, everyone’s wondering if the most loyal hand, Rip, will die before the show is done.

In many ways, Rip is the smartest man on the Dutton Ranch. Keeping his mouth shut and his fists clenched, Rip is a man who relies on his talent for violence to get the job done.

The Yellowstone character has been an integral piece of the machine since day one, keeping John Dutton’s secrets and taking out the human trash on his behalf. But living such a risky lifestyle means he’s permanently taking chances with his own life.

Article continues after ad

So, has Rip died in Yellowstone yet? And if not, what are his chances of making it out alive? (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Does Rip die in Yellowstone?

Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) hasn’t died in Yellowstone…yet.

His occupation does put him at risk. Being John’s right-hand man means Rip is often sent to dispose of enemies and get revenge for the family. He’s also essential security for the ranch, standing up to anyone who dares stray too far into Dutton land.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

This means he’s had a few close calls with death so far. In Season 1, Rip came across a tourist couple in the middle of the forest, who had fallen over the edge of a cliff and were within moments of losing their grip. Rip failed to save them both and was almost mauled by a bear in the process.

He’s also had violent encounters with a biker gang in Season 3 (who go fist-to-fist with Rip and the other ranch hands, with one even holding a gun to Rip) and threw a poisonous snake in Roarke Morris’ face in Season 4.

Article continues after ad

During the failed assassination of John Dutton and his family in the Season 3 finale, attackers converged on the ranch and burned Rip’s house to the ground. Fortunately, he wasn’t in the home at the time.

Needless to say, any one of these scenarios could have gone wrong for Rip. It’s only because of his intense strength, ferociousness, and drive to finish the job that he manages to get out of every single one alive.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But that’s not to say Rip is completely safe from the Grim Reaper…

Could Rip die in Season 5 Part 2?

It’s possible that Rip could die in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, though honestly, there are other characters more likely to die before him.

As already established, Rip is a perfectly capable ranch manager. It would take a lot of brute force and power to get the better of him, and we can’t see that happening in the final Yellowstone episodes.

Article continues after ad

We’ve already ranked who’s most likely to die in Part 2, and Rip is arguably one of the safest members of the Yellowstone crew. But still, with John Dutton out of the picture (thanks to Kevin Costner’s exit), that now makes Rip one of the most important people on the property.

Paramount

As such, his risk level just went up. The fight is mainly between Beth and Jamie Dutton now, though there’s reason to believe the siblings and their war could have negative consequences on their own loved ones, including Rip.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s hoping Rip stays safe when Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 returns on November 10.

For more, check out our breakdown of the most shocking Yellowstone deaths. You can also check out the show’s most emotional moments, and rediscover what’s going on with 6666 and The Madison.