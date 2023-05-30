Yellowjackets Season 2 soundtrack: All songs in the show

Here’s a complete list of all the needle drops in the Yellowjackets Season 2 soundtrack, which feature a ton of great artists.

Yellowjackets Season 2 has easily been living up to the first, with more danger, more cannibalism, and more toxic friendships. We’ve been loving this new season and you can read our coverage of it here.

The official plot of the show is as thus: “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them.”

As the show is set across three decades, naturally we get a large variety of music. From fun pop songs to grungy ’90s tracks, there’s plenty of great needle drops this season. Check out the full list for Season 2 below:

Every song in Yellowjackets Season 2

Below we have listed every song in the soundtrack for each episode of Yellowjackets Season 2, which may have your next favourite artist on it.

Obviously for every epiosde, there’s also the creepy rendition of, “No Return,” by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, which plays as distorted VHS footage hints at what’s to come each season. Check out the credits below, here covered by Alanis Morissette:

A needle drop has often been the way to open an episode even before the credits, and usually it adds to the drama – and the trauma- of each dive into the Yellowjackets world. So keep reading to see what your favorite cannibals are listening to.

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the epic song on the Season’s trailer – that being a haunting cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” by Florence and the Machine. Take a watch and a listen:

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 soundtrack

“Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten

“Drown (Edit)” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“A Night in Rio” by Graham de Wilde

“#1 Crush” by Garbage

“Last Resort” by Papa Roach

“Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos

For those who recognise it, Sharon Van Etten’s “Seventeen” is also the song plays during the iconic “It’s just a stupid bus” scene in Netflix‘s Sex Education.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 soundtrack

“No Room for a Nihilist in Hollywood” by Peachy!

“Inertia Creeps” by Massive Attack

“Climbing up the Walls” by Radiohead

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 soundtrack

“When I Go Walkin’” by Popecoke

“Seether” by Veruca Salt

“Take Me Down” by Sonica Disturbia

“Full Time Jack Move” by Larry Thomas West

“Bells for Her” by Tori Amos

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 soundtrack

“Rainbow Tour” from Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber

“Just Get Over It” by James Donald Davies & Martin Jackson

“Won’t Waste a Day” by James Donald Davies & Martin Jackson

“Angst in My Pants” by Sparks

Misty and Walter – and Crystal – bond a lot over Season 2 due to their mutual love of musicals. The particular song that plays this episode, that being “Rainbow Tour” from the musical Evita, actually has some nifty foreshadowing, which you can read more about here.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5 soundtrack

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

“Big Mouth” by Necking

“Stayin’ Alive” by Tropical F—k Storm

“Mother” by Danzig

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 soundtrack

“Sorted for E’s & Wizz” by Pulp

“Cinematic Drone” by Alan Fillip

“Rescue Me” by Madonna

“Earth Canticle” by Wendy Smith Howard

“Song 2” by Blur

“Your Woman” by White Town

“Pitseleh” by Elliott Smith

“Fuk Da Police” by N.W.A

“Fuk Da Police” is one of the many hilarious needle drops played by Jeff this season, who had been helping Shauna avoid the law after a certain murder in Season 1.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 soundtrack

“Something in the Way” by Nirvana

“Sit Right Down” by Craig Wedren and John Cameron Mitchell

“Free” by Florence and the Machine

“6 Underground” by Sneaker Pimps

“Lightning Crashes” by Live

“Something in the Way” has become the new Batman song, but it still matches the downtrodden – and deadly – vibes of Yellowjackets, which gets juxtaposed by Florence and the Machine’s upbeat “Free” at the end of the episode.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 soundtrack

“Not While I’m Around” by Barbra Streisand

“The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber

“Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by The Smashing Pumpkins

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 9 soundtrack

“Zombie” by The Cranberries

“Sad But True” by St. Vincent

“God is Alive, Magic is Afoot” by Buffy Sainte Marie

“Street Spirit (Fade Out)” by Radiohead

“The Killing Moon” by Nouvelle Vague (Cover)

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Zombie” has probably been the most excitedly received need drop so far, and there’s also a symbolic factor. See, “Zombie” was written in response to the deaths of young boys Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry, both of whom had been killed in the Warrington bombings. Of course, this adds another layer to the scene that the song plays over, which covers the aftermath of the deadly events that happened in Episode 8.

Check out our Yellowjackets coverage, including our reviews, here.

Yellowjackets Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

