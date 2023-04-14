Yellowjackets Episode 4: What musical does Misty sing?

Misty sings a certain musical song with some friends in this recent episode of Yellowjackets, but where is it from, and what does it mean?

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a greenlight for Season 2. Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

Article continues after ad

Episode 4 of this recent season sees Misty driving with Walter as they attempt to rescue Natalie, and he suggests they put on some music. Because of this, a certain song plays, which Misty has an emotional reaction to.

But where is the song from, and what does it mean? We’ll explain, but beware of mild Yellowjacket spoilers!

What song does Misty sing in Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4?

Misty both listens to and sings a song from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita.

Evita is based on the true story of María Eva Duarte de Perón, in which: “A poor Argentinian girl who becomes the wife of the Argentine president, revered by her people. The young woman aspires to a career as an actress, to fame and fortune. Eva quickly learns that her feminine tricks are the key to gaining power in a male-ruled culture and political system.

Article continues after ad

“Once in Buenos Aires, Evita finally seduces the emerging political figure, Juan Perón, who becomes president of Argentina. As the first lady, she aligns herself with the poor to gain, and to gain the president, popularity among Argentines. Evita becomes a heroine for the poor and the working class – and an enemy for the rich. Che, a young and unknown revolutionary, chronicles the rise and fall of the beloved matriarch of the Argentine people.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What does this musical mean for Misty?

Evita is a very potent musical, meaning that this particular choice of song for Misty could have implications for what will happen to her character later in the season.

Article continues after ad

Evita overall, according to Stage Whispers, explores: “The themes of duality, politics and female power.” Naturally, this show has all of those things. There’s the duality of the girls being seen in both their teen and adult lives, there’s the politics between the girls when they’re stranded in the Wilderness, and female power is explored both positively and negatively throughout the series.

Ultimately, this song choice manages to represent the themes of Yellowjackets as a whole, while also perhaps hinting at what’s the come.

Article continues after ad

Yellowjackets Season 2 began streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.