X-Men actor vows to “never go to Disneyland again” if he can’t return as Beast in MCU

One actor who played Beast in the Fox X-Men franchise has issued an ultimatum if Disney doesn’t bring him back in the MCU.

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney in 2019 proved to be a focal point not only for the two companies, but also for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

The deal meant that, for the first time, the X-Men and all mutants would be able to make their way into the MCU.

As Phase 4 concludes and the roadmaps for Phases 5 and 6 come into focus, Marvel fans everywhere are excited to see where the X-Men will finally enter the MCU and who will be playing the iconic roles. One former X-Men actor is already making his case to return.

Kelsey Grammer makes pitch to return as Beast in MCU’s X-Men

Though he may be better known for his role as the titular Frasier in the 90s, Kelsey Grammer also appeared in the Fox X-Men films. Grammer starred as Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

His time as an X-Man may have been short-lived, but Grammer made it clear that he hopes to return to the character in an interview with Movieweb.

When asked how he’d feel about being asked to play Beast again in the MCU, Grammer said: “If they don’t ask me to return to the role of Beast, I’ll never go to Disneyland again. I’d love for them to do that. I want to do that.”

YouTube: Team CoCo Kelsey Grammer wants to don the blue fur again.

Fans of the Fox movies are undoubtedly thrilled to hear that Grammer is game to reprise his role, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he would do so.

X-Men have already crossed over into the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse in Phase 4. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X already appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (along with the Merc with a Mouth himself).

While Marvel has two talented actors – Grammer and Nicholas Hoult who played a younger version of McCoy – to choose from if they want to bring over Beast, Kelsey Grammer has made it clear he wants the job.